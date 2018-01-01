'Liverpool are shopping at Harrods' - Keown bemoans Arsenal spending and calls for more signings

The former Gunner believes that the Reds' recruitment is what currently separates them from Unai Emery's side

Martin Keown has criticised Arsenal’s transfer policy and suggested they must make a number of new signings in the next few transfer windows.

The 52-year-old was speaking after the Gunners’ 5-1 mauling at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Arsenal actually took the lead at Anfield before the hosts' unstoppable attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool gained all three points.

And Keown believes that the Gunners are a long way off competing on the same level as Liverpool.

"He [Emery] is going to have to go out there to buy personnel to come in,” the former Gunners defender said on BT Sport .

“They don't defend as a unit, they don't press the ball. There are a succession of things that need to be sorted out.

"You could say players are not good enough, but they have to make a better fist of it than they currently are.

"Liverpool are shopping in Harrods and Arsenal simply aren't.

“Every time they're spending money it is £65 million for the goalkeeper, £75m for Van Dijk, it is £50m for a midfield player,” he added.

Arsenal did make a number of signings last summer, including Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno, but Keown feels they are not good enough to challenge at the top of the table.

“Arsenal are spending £25m for a goalkeeper who doesn't make the squad for the Germany national team in the summer, maybe that says it all,” he said.

"Is [Emery] going to be the one buying the players from now on. How many of these signings are actually his?

"We'll have to wait and see. There is going to have to be a big change in the Arsenal group.”

The transfer window opens again next week and it could give Emery the opportunity to add to his squad.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players including Nabil Fekir, Ever Banega and Gary Cahill.

Before that they are next in action on January 1 as they host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.