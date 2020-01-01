'Liverpool are like a shark that smells blood' - Alisson offers insight into Reds' winning formula

The Brazilian says the Merseyside outfit have developed a "killer instinct" which sets them apart from the rest on both foreign and domestic stages

goalkeeper Alisson says there is a "great desire to win" embedded within Jurgen Klopp's squad, with a collective aim to claim more silverware driving the team forwards.

The Reds finished second in the Premier League title race by a single point behind last season but picked themselves up to win a sixth European Cup by beating in Madrid's showpiece event.

Klopp's men have built on that foundation in the 2019-20 campaign, storming 22 points clear in the top-flight standings while adding the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup to their trophy haul.

Liverpool are also through to the last 16 of the and the fifth round of the , with a trip to Carrow Road to face up next on Saturday.

Another victory would see Liverpool extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 43 matches, with a first league crown in 30 years almost certainly heading to Anfield come May.

Alisson has now offered an insight into the team's winning formula, highlighting their ability to "smell blood in the water" and finish off their opposition on a consistent basis.

When asked how Liverpool maintain such a high level, the 27-year-old shot-stopper told Brazilian publication Folha : "I see our team as mature enough to deal with different circumstances in a single match.

"Despite being young, we have an experienced team with a great desire to win. We tasted victory by winning the Champions League and now we want more.

"It's like a shark that smells blood in the water, focuses and attacks. We've developed a killer instinct. We feel that we can achieve everything we want – we have a long road, but we'll continue to persist."

Alisson won the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season, and he is on course to retain the prize this time around.

The international is level on nine shut-outs with & goalkeepers Nick Pope and Dean Henderson but he has played far fewer games than his rivals.

It has been suggested Alisson could be a contender for the Ballon d'Or if he continues on his current trajectory, and he isn't willing to rule out such a scenario.

"Yes [It is possible for a goalkeeper to win the Ballon d'Or], but it depends on a lot of factors," he said. "It's about consistency. My main objective, after all the collective achievements, is to be the best version of myself, to do better than the past season.

"Sometimes just maintaining a high level is also a step forward."

Pressed on whether he can be considered as the greatest Brazilian goalkeeper of all-time already, Alisson responded: "Can you ask me that again in ten years when I've retired?

"As much as I have won all these awards, I still have a long way to go. If you look at Dida's resume, I don't come anywhere close.

"[Claudio] Taffarel was one of the best and Julio Cesar has had a very successful career and is one of the goalkeepers with the most performances for the national team. I can't put myself next to them at the moment – maybe after I've retired."

Alisson also commented on how Klopp gets the best out of players at Anfield, adding: "This is due to his simplicity. It is simple and true. He is convinced of his work methodology.

"And when it works, it has credibility. He is a very fair and correct guy with everyone."