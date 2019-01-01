Liverpool are favourites to win Uefa Champions League, says Sadio Mane

The Reds are set for their second successive final in the European competition

Sadio Mane has picked as favourites to win the 2018-19 Uefa title.

Jurgen Klopp's side are set to trade tackles with Hotspur as they seek glory in the elite European club competition.

Liverpool defeated to advance to the final stage of the tournament after overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at Anfield.

Ahead of the final showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, Mane recalled how Klopp inspired the team's dramatic comeback against the Spanish giants.

"Before the match (against Barça), I had never seen the coach like that, Klopp motivated us but he did not even believe it, honestly," Mane told Telefoot.

"The final is one game, it will be different from the championship, you cannot hide. I think we are favourites.

"He is exceptional, it makes you want to fight for him, to give everything for him."

This season, Mane has scored 26 goals in 39 appearances for Liverpool so far.

The 27-year-old is expected to lead at the 2019 in next month.

The Teranga Lions have been paired against , and in Group C of the showpiece.