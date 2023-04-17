Liverpool and Arsenal-linked Ryan Gravenberch 'likes' tweet suggesting he won't be sold by Bayern Munich this summer

Amidst links to Arsenal and Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch hints at staying with Bayern Munich

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's Twitter activity showed him liking a tweet indicating that the club won't sell him in the summer transfer window. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal next season, however, he could be hinting at continuing with Bayern Munich in the near future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been a tough start to life at Bayern Munich for Gravenberch. Since signing last summer, he has seen limited game time with the Bavarians, having only played 711 minutes for them so far. If things don't change in his performances and his playing time, both parties could look to move on from each other, with multiple clubs interested in signing the Dutch midfielder due to his age and potential.

WHAT NEXT? With the hiring of new manager Thomas Tuchel, Gravenberch could breathe new life into his Bayern Munich career. There is still a lot left to play for in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, and he could impress his new boss with strong performances that lead to vital wins.