UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Manchester City and more in UWCL Round of 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Juventus vs Lyon, Benfica vs Chelsea and Goteborg vs Man City

Updated
Featured: Amandine Henry, Sam Kerr, Chloe Kelly

Juventus in the lead again!

2020-12-09T14:43:00Z

Kadeisha Buchanan fails to deal with Lina Hurtig's low cross across the goal and the Lyon defender deflects the ball into the back of her own net.

Juventus back in the lead in the 38th minute

Sparta Praha take the advantage just before half time

2020-12-09T14:36:30Z

Lucie Martinkova puts Sparta Praha in the advtange over Glasgow City in the 34th minute.

Lyon level the score!

2020-12-09T14:33:00Z

Wendie Renard burries a penalty kick past the Italian keeper to level the scoring. 

Barbara Bonansea fouled Amel Majri at the top of the box to give away the penalty.

 

Juventus 1-1 Lyon with ten minutes left in the first half.

Lyon getting closer and closer to equalise

2020-12-09T14:30:00Z

The French giants are dominting the match looking to level the score in Turin.

Juventus are holding off Lyon firmly and are occasionally breaking through on the attack, but are still with a goal advantage 30 minutes into the first half.

This is the first time Lyon have been trailing at this point in the competiton. 

Oberdorf doubles Wolfsburg's lead over Spartak Subotica

2020-12-09T14:13:30Z

Lena Oberdorf doubles her side's advantage after burying Wolfsburg's second of the day. 

Wolfsburg are 2-0 up in the opening ten minutes of the match, might be a long day for the Serbians.

Wolsburg takes the lead five minutes in!

2020-12-09T14:09:00Z

Zsanett Jakabfi puts one past the Serbian keeper to put Wolfsburg ahead, 1-0 to the Germans!

Kick off!

2020-12-09T14:00:59Z

Aaaaaand we're off! Follow live updates for:

Spartak Subotica vs VfL Wolfsburg
Juventus vs Lyon
Sparta Praha vs Glasgow City

Glasgow City face Sparta Praha

2020-12-09T13:59:45Z

The Scottish side scrapped through penalties to reach the round of 32 and now face Sparta Praha. This is the third fixture that kicks off at 14:00 GMT. 

They face Sparta Praha in Czech Republic with this squad: 

Lyon's line up to face Juventus

2020-12-09T13:50:34Z

The seven time UWCL champions are back in the competition after lifting their fifth successive trophy earlier this year. Their first hurdle to defend their title is Rita Guarino and her unbeaten Juventus side.

Lyon line up in their classic 4-3-3 formation with Nikita Parris, Delphine cascarino and Amel Majri leading the attack. KO in ten minutes.

Line-ups for Juventus vs Lyon are out!

2020-12-09T13:45:59Z

Teams are out for the biggest match of the hour that kicks off in 15 minutes. Three time Italian champions to take on Lyon, the seven time UWCL champions, can we see an upset?

The Allianz stadium hosts it's first Women's Champions League and is set to host the 2022 final. Here is how the Italian side lines up: 

Kharkiv edge BIIK-Kazygurt

2020-12-09T13:40:00Z

The closest match of the day so far was in Ukraine where Kharkiv managed a 2-1 over BIIK-Kazygurt. Kharkiv took the advantage in the 30th minute and saw out the first half without conceding, but the Kazakhstani team came out to fight in the second half. The visitors managed to level the match 15 minutes into the second half through defender, Brenna Connell. The match only stayed levelled for only another nine minutes before Kharkiv sealed the win. 

LSK Kvinner grabs the second win of the day over Minsk

2020-12-09T13:25:00Z

Minsk fought well but weren't able to capitalise and fell 0-2 to the Norwegian champions. LSK Kvinner opened the scoring in the second minute of the match through Emilie Haavi and sealed the win in the 56th minute of the match. The Belarusian hosts only managed one shot on target to LSK's six. These two play again next Wednesday evening at the Arasen Stadion in Norway. 

FC Rosengard gets the first Round of 32 win over Lanchkhuti

2020-12-09T13:13:00Z

The Swedish dominated UWCL debutants to a 7-0 win in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rosengard were up 6-0 by half-time and the Georgian team held off well in the second half, though managing 0 shots on goal for the full match. Rosengard finished with 58 total attempts on goal, 28 on target.

Follow all UWCL matches throughout the day

2020-12-09T13:02:00Z

Good afternoon everyone, already plenty of UWCL action to catch up on today. We've got three matches starting at the top of the hour including the tasty match up of Juventus vs Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. 

We'll get to line-ups shortly, but first let's summarize this morning's UWCL action.