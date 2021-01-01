UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Wolfsburg in UWCL quarter-final action

Wolfsburg line-up 🟢
Wolfsburg set up with a strong attacking formation looking to come back from that 2-1 deficit.
Rebecka Blomqvist, Ewa Pajor, Fridolina Rolfo, Svenja Huth and Alexandra Popp lead the Wolves attack.
Diese elf Wölfinnen starten gegen @ChelseaFCW! 💪#WOBCFC #UWCL #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/KNW6aFVmtc— VfL Wolfsburg Frauen (@VfL_Frauen) March 31, 2021
Chelsea starting XI 🔵
With Niamh Charles unavailable through suspension and Maren Mjelde out with a long-term injury, Jess Carter steps into that right-back position for the Blues.
Erin Cuther, Sophie Ingle and Melanie Leupolz start as the middle three.
Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby lead Chelsea's attack 🔥
Here’s our team to take on Wolfsburg! 👊#CFCW #UWCL pic.twitter.com/srieLGXcQM— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 31, 2021
Welcome back to Goal for another day of UWCL quarter-finals
Today we have the thrilling second legs of Wolfsburg vs Chelsea and Manchester City vs Barcelona
The first match of the day kicks off in 25 minutes.
Chelsea have a marginal 2-1 lead from the first leg over a Wolfsburg side who dominated the attack.
Can the Blues hold one to a lead to advance through to the semi-finals?