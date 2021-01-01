UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG in UWCL semi-final action

What a thrilling first half, words can't begin to explain!

Jenni Hermoso scored in the 13th minute to capitalise on a dominate Barcelona, but PSG took hold of the match and equalised within 10 minutes.

Both sides could've easily taken the lead but Endler came up with two big saves to deny Barcelona from close range and the post kept Katoto's goal out.

The next 45 minutes are going to be gripping.