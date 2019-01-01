Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United will listen to offers for Lukaku

Zaha wants Champions League football
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has said he wants to play Champions League football in the future, likely signaling his intention to leave the club.
Zaha has been linked with a move away from Palace after regaining the form that saw him move to Manchester United in 2013.
The 26-year-old has eight goals for Palace this season.
Manchester United will listen to offers for Lukaku
Inter, PSG and Bayern Munich are thought to be interested
Manchester United are set to listen to offers for striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, reports The Telegraph.
United are planning a huge overhaul in the summer and with Lukaku having fallen behind Marcus Rashford on the depth chart, he could be sold to fund incoming transfers.
Inter, PSG and Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in the Belgian, who has talked up a move to Italy in the past.
Juventus set to make €85m offer for Isco
The Serie A champions are ready to spend big in their chase for the Champions League
Juventus are ready to make an €85 million (£74m/$96m) move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer, according to Calciomercato.
Isco was tipped to depart Madrid for much of the season, but Zinedine Zidane's return as manager seemingly diminished the Spaniard's chances of leaving.
But should Madrid sign Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen this summer, Isco could still push for a move away in search of more minutes.
Bale tells Real Madrid he wants to stay
Gareth Bale has told the Real Madrid board that he wants to stay at the club, reports La Sexta.
Bale has been linked with an exit this summer, with several clubs in England reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League.
But the 29-year-old, who has eight La Liga goals this term, is apparently intent on staying past this season.
Juventus set to move for Zaniolo
Juventus will likely begin negotiations soon for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, claims Calciomercato.
The 19-year-old has put himself on the radar of several European giants this season, and Roma could be tempted to cash in with the intent of strengthening other areas of the team.
If Roma qualify for the Champions League though, they could choose to hold onto Zaniolo for next season.
Real Madrid not giving up on Neymar
Real Madrid have not given up on signing Neymar this summer, according to Marca.
The club want to bring in reinforcements in attack to go alongside Karim Benzema, with Luka Jovic the top priority.
However, Neymar is still the preferred option at the club, even if it will be difficult to make happen, and Madrid are willing to wait to decide on Jovic until the end of the season.