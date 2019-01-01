Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba tells team-mates he wants to leave Man Utd

Pogba tells team-mates he wants to leave Man Utd
The club won't stand in the midfielder's way if a suitable offer arrives
Paul Pogba's summer exit from Manchester United is already "scheduled," according to L'Equipe.
The report states that the midfielder has already told several team-mates of his desire to leave the club just three years after rejoining from Juventus.
United's board will not stand in the way of Pogba's exit should a suitable offer arrive.
Newcastle consider Gattuso as Benitez replacement
Newcastle are eyeing Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso as a possible replacement for Rafa Benitez, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Gattuso is thought to be heading toward the exit at Milan as the club consider bigger names to lead them forward after this season.
Benitez is in negotiations over a renewal of his contract at Newcastle but should those talks stall, the Magpies could bring in Gattuso as an alternative.
Guardiola: City have 'definitely not' been offered Pogba
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba again.
Pogba is again being linked with an exit from Old Trafford, and reports suggested that City had been offered the French star as they were last season.
But, ahead of the Manchester derby on Wednesday, Guardiola has shut down the latest links with Pogba.
Arsenal eye Praet as Ramsey replacement
Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet and could bid £17 million ($22m/€20m) to secure his services, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Gunners are searching for Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey’s replacement, and Unai Emery has reportedly identified the Belgian as Lucas Torreira’s new midfield partner.
The duo previously played with each other at Sampdoria and Arsenal were interested in signing the 24-year-old last summer.
Sane may have to escape Pep to save his career
Leroy Sane is struggling to get in the Manchester City team these days, with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling ahead of him.
Sane has yet to agree to a new contract, and Goal's Peter Staunton argues it may be in his best interest to leave City.