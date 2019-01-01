Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to offer Dybala plus €50m for Salah

Arsenal tried to sign Sancho from Man City - Wenger
Arsene Wenger has revealed he tried to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City when he was Arsenal manager.
The 18-year-old has been in sensational form since joining the Bundesliga side from City, but he had caught Wenger's eye before then.
"I wanted to sign him from Man City when he wasn't getting games," Wenger said. "I tried to lure him because he is from London. I tried to get him to Arsenal.
"He is one of the best players of his generation. He can dribble, he has the arrogance. There is something in there that is part of the big players."
Hamsik to Dalian Yifang a done deal
Marek Hamsik has completed his move to Dalian Yifang, according to lawyer working for Napoli.
Mattia Grassani has told Radio Kiss Kiss that the €20 million move to the Chinese Super League side is all but done and that the 31-year-old would be a Dalian Yifang player by Wednesday evening.
++ #ESCLUSIVA #KISSKISSNAPOLI, #GRASSANI a Ultim'Ora: "#HAMSIK E' UN GIOCATORE DEL #DALIAN DALLE 20:30 DI QUESTA SERA" ++— Radio KissKissNapoli (@kisskissnapoli) February 13, 2019
Osorio quits Paraguay after one game
Juan Carlos Osorio has quit his role as Paraguay coach afture less than six months in charge.
Paraguay played just one match under Osorio's leadership - a 1-1 draw with South Africa in November.
"For family reasons, unfortunately I can't continue in the role," Osorio said. "I'd like to thank [the federation] for their support. It was an honor for me to direct, manage, lead and train the national team."
Juventus in Amsterdam to scout De Ligt
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici scouted Matthijs de Ligt at Ajax's Champions League match with Real Madrid on Wednesday, Goal Italy reports.
With the start, the 19-year-old Ajax centre-back became the youngest player to serve as captain in the knockout phase of the Champions League.
Juventus are among a host of suitors for the Dutch international, including Barcelona and Manchester City.
Galaxy interested in Centurion
The LA Galaxy are interested in Racing winger Ricardo Centurion, reports ESPN Argentina.
Centurion returned to his native Argentina in 2018 after a brief spell in Italy with Genoa.
The 26-year-old was on Argentina's 35-man preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup, but has yet to be capped at senior level.
Is Icardi destined for a summer transfer?
After being stripped of the Inter captaincy, Mauro Icardi refused his call-up for Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Wien.
Icardi's relationship with his club has always been rocky, and the latest row could spell the end of his time at Inter.
Sertic joins FC Zurich on loan
Olympique de Marseille midfielder Gregory Sertic has joined FC Zurich on loan.
Gregory Sertic joins FC Zurich on loan.— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) February 13, 2019
Best of luck, Gregory! ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/umdZcDPbtk
Sertic, 29, has played sparingly due to injuries since signing for OM from Bordeaux in 2017.
Dortmund see €25m Saint-Maximin bid rejected
Nice have rejected Borussia Dortmund's bid of €25 million (£22m/$28m) for winger Allan Saint-Maximin, reports Calciomercato.com.
Dortmund manager Lucien Favre managed Saint-Maximin during his time at Nice, and has told the Bundesliga club's board to sign the 21-year-old.
AC Milan are also keen on the France U-21 international.
Hazard could stay if Zidane takes over at Chelsea
Chelsea star Eden Hazard could stay with the club on a long-term basis if Zinedine Zidane is hired as manager, The Sun claims.
The Blues have reportedly approached Zidane to replace the under-fire Maurizio Sarri, with Chelsea on a poor run of form.
Hazard, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is known to idolise the former Blancos boss, and would be keen to play for him.
FC Cincinnati acquires Manneh
FC Cincinnati has signed forward Kekuta Manneh after acquiring his rights from Columbus for $250,000 in targeted allocation money and $50,000 in general allocation money.
Manneh, 24, was most recently with Swiss side St. Gallen, and played for Columbus in 2017 after five seasons in Vancouver.
“We are excited to bring Kekuta to Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said in a club statement.
“His pace and skill on the ball will add a dynamic element to our group when attacking in the final third. He has had success in MLS and we know he will embrace the unique challenge of joining an expansion team."
Keita and Mane tell Werner to join Liverpool
Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have told RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to join Liverpool.
Werner's deal with the Bundesliga side is set to expire at the end of next season, and there is speculation he could decide to move to a bigger club.
Keita, a team-mate of Werner's at RB Leipzig and Mane, a former RB Salzburg player, both have urged the 22-year-old to come to Anfield.
Rice chooses England over Ireland
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has announced he will continue his international career with England.
The 20-year-old was born and raised in London, but came up through Ireland's youth national teams and has three caps with their senior side.
Kompany set for new Man City deal
Vincent Kompany is set to sign a new contract to remain with Manchester City.
The defender's contract expires at the end of the season, but the Belgian will take a pay cut in order to remain with the club.
Hamsik's China move in final stages
Marek Hamsik's proposed move to Dalian Yifang has entered its final stages, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Napoli midfielder is now just awaiting final approval as the two clubs continue to finalize a payment plan for the Slovakian star.
Hamsik is set to travel to Madrid for a medical with the aim to close a deal by Wednesday or Thursday
Mane: Bayern were interested in 2014
Sadio Mane says Bayern Munich were interested in acquiring his services in 2014, but a deal never came to be.
The Liverpool forward torched Bayern in a January friendly as a member of Red Bull Salzburg, catching the eye of Pep Guardiola.
'Shady' agent derailed Hamburg offer before In-beom joined Whitecaps
Hwang In-
The South Korean star hoped to join Hamburg this winter with an eye set on the Bundesliga, but an agent pushed for a Whitecaps move in an effort to secure more money for himself and the player's club Daejeon.
The agent, Lee Young-
Clubs circle over Richarlison
Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are all rumoured to be interested in a move for Everton forward Richarlison, according to the Daily Star.
The 21-year-old has 10 Premier League goals in 25 appearances so far this season and has often played up front as well as out wide for the Toffees.
However, Everton are reportedly set to demand a whopping £80m (€91.1m/$103.2m) in a bid to scare off potential interest in their star asset.
Clasico tug-of-war over Jovic
Barcelona and Real Madrid are fighting over the signature of highly-rated young striker Luka Jovic, according to Bild.
Jovic, 21, is currently the Bundesliga's top scorer with 14 goals from just 19 appearances so far this season while on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica.
The Blaugrana are reportedly ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the prolific youngster, but Los Blancos retain an interest, while Liverpool have also been linked.
Heckingbottom set for Hibs
Paul Heckingbottom is set to take over as manager of Hibernian, according to Sky Sports.
The former Barnsley and Leeds head coach is now the favourite to succeed Neil Lennon, who left the club by mutual consent in January.
Ex-Oxford United boss Michael Appleton had previously been touted for the post, but negotiations broke down regarding the terms of his contract.
United and Chelsea eye Rakitic
Following the news that Ivan Rakitic will not be offered a new deal at Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly made contact over a potential transfer, according to Sport.
Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter are among other named suitors, but the midfielder is apparently open to a move to the Premier League.
Barcelona will reportedly demand a £57m (€65m/$73.6m) fee for the 30-year-old as they look to balance the books following their significant outlay on Ajax's Frenkie De Jong.
Napoli chasing Sofiane Kiyine
Napoli are interested in signing Chievo midfielder Sofiane Kiyine, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old has impressed for the Serie A strugglers this season, racking up 14 appearances in total.
Chievo look destined to be relegated but Napoli may be willing to offer Kiyine a way out of the club, with a €5m (£4m, $6m) deal mooted.
Ramsey turned down Barca and Madrid
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey rejected offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign for Juventus, according to BBC Sport via ESPN.
The Welshman signed a lucrative pre-contract agreement with the Italian giants at the start of the week, but BBC journalist David Ornstein says he could quite easily have ended up at another major European club.
"Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Paris-Saint Germain, a very good offer from them as well," he stated. "Bayern Munich and some preliminary talks with Barcelona as well, so Ramsey had the upper hand in these negotiations."
Exit rumours sparked as Inter strip Icardi of captaincy
Inter have named goalkeeper Samir Handanovic as their new club captain, stripping star striker Mauro Icardi of the role amid persistent transfer rumours.
Argentina international Icardi has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid recently, as talks over a new contract at San Siro continue to stall.
Read the full story on Goal.
Inaki Williams linked with PL switch
Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams received an offer from an unknown Premier League club in the January window, according to AS.
The 24-year-old has contibuted seven goals and three assists for the La Liga outfit this season, earning attention from a top English side.
Williams has a release clause of €84m ($95m, £74m) in his current contract at Bilbao.
Milan favourites to sign Hector Herrera
FC Porto midfielder Hector Herrera is a primary transfer target for AC Milan, according to ESPN Deportes.
Inter Milan and Napoli have also expressed an interest in the Mexican star, but the Rossonneri are the favourites to land his signature this summer.
Herrera has contributed four goals in 33 matches across all competitions for Porto this season.
Frenkie De Jong rejected PSG to sign for Barca
Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong turned down a black cheque from Paris Saint Germain to sign for Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Dutchman will complete his move to the Camp Nou this summer having signed a pre-contract agreement in January.
PSG were willing to break the bank to bring in De Jong, but he ultimately opted to take on a new challenge in La Liga.
Spurs eye five
Tottenham have reportedly drawn up a five-man midfield shortlist to bolster their ranks after two successive windows without a signing, according to CalcioMercato.
Leicester City's James Maddison, Bournemouth's David Brooks, PSG's Adrien Rabiot, Ajax's Donny van den Beek and Valencia's Carlos Soler make up the list.
Mousa Dembele has left for China and Inter have been linked with a move for Moussa Sissoko.
PSG ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea for Kessie
PSG are in pole position to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, according to The Sun.
AC Milan are currently obliged to buy him for £24m at the end of his two-year loan deal from Atalanta this summer, but may be forced to sell him on again immediately as FFP sanctions hang over the club.
Given Arsenal's financial struggles and Chelsea's desire to use Tiemoue Bakayoko - also on loan at Milan - as a makeweight, the French club's financial muscle may prove a more attractive proposition as the Rossoneri look to balance the books.
Barca won't renew Rakitic contract
Barcelona will not renew Ivan Rakitic's contract, which expires in the summer of 2021, and could be persuaded to sell at the end of this season, according to Sport.
The Catalan giants reportedly received a €90m (£79m/$101.9m) bid for the Croatian midfielder's services last summer, but the player wanted to stay and the club were in no rush to sell.
However, following the imminent arrival of Ajax wonderkid Frenkie De Jong, Barca are more willing to part with an ageing player they believe they can get more than €65m (£57.1m/$73.6m) for.
Juve to offer Dybala plus €50m for Salah
The Bianconeri are desperate for the Egyptian to form part of a deadly attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus are reportedly planning a mega-bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and will offer Paulo Dybala plus €50m (£43.9m/$56.6m), according to Tuttosport.
Salah starred against Juventus while playing for Fiorentina in 2015, scoring twice in the first leg of the semi-final and condemning Juve to a rare home defeat in the competition.
The Serie A giants are keen to boost their global profile further and are willing to sacrifice Dybala, one of the most exciting talents in world football, in order to lower Liverpool's staggering asking price of €200m (£175.8m/$226.5m).
Real confident over Hazard amidst Chelsea struggles
Real Madrid are growing in confidence over a deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard as the club enters a period of crisis, according to the Mirror.
Chelsea have lost their last two away games by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0 after being beaten 4-0 by Bournemouth and 6-0 by Manchester City.
And amidst rumours of discontent in the Blues camp, with Belgian Hazard often being deployed out of position as a false-nine, Los Blancos believe the task of prising him away from London will be made easier the more Chelsea's form declines.
Norwich open fresh contract talks with Farke
Norwich are in advanced negotiations with manager Daniel Farke over a new contract, according to The Daily Mail.
Farke has impressed this season, masterminding the Canaries' promotion push, but his current deal is set to expire this summer.
The German boss will be rewarded with a lucrative new deal, with Norwich currently sitting top of the Championship.
Arsenal sent scouts to watch Serie A duo
Arsenal sent scouts to watch AC Milan attacker Suso and Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in action over the weekend, according to Calcio Mercato.
Gunners boss Unai Emery is lining up summer transfer targets, but Barella may be out of the club's current price range with a market value of €50m ($57m, £44m).
Suso has been a bright spark for Milan this season, contributing five goals and eight assists in 22 Serie A matches.
Inter Milan linked with Tottenham's Sissoko
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is the subject of interest from Inter Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A outfit have been monitoring the Frenchman's progress for a few months and may launch a summer bid for his services.
Sissoko has contributed two assists in 20 Premier League matches this term, while helping Spurs challenge for the title.
Dortmund eye Wan-Bissaka swoop
Borussia Dortmund have identified Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a primary transfer target, according to The Sun.
The German giants want the English full-back to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who has become one of the finest young players in Europe since leaving the Premier League.
Crystal Palace value Wan-Bissaka at around £40m ($52m) and Manchester City are reportedly also chasing his signature.
Tottenham to pursue Perisic in summer
Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has emerged as a summer transfer target for Tottenham, according to Tuttosport via Football Italia.
Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a keen admirer of the Croatian, having seen Spurs come up against the Italian giants in the Champions League group stages this season.
Perisic has contributed three goals and two assists in 20 Serie A matches for Inter this term.
Chelsea's Alonso wanted by Madrid
Real Madrid view Marcos Alonso as an option to replace Marcelo, according to Don Balon.
The Chelsea defender is not on the top of the Spanish side's list, with the club eyeing David Alaba as the ideal replacement, but he would be a more affordable option for Los Blancos.
Roma deny any interest in Porto's Herrera
Italian club Roma have denied any interest in Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.
The Mexico international has been linked with a move to Serie A, but club sporting director Monchi made it clear that he wouldn't be landing with the Rome outfit.
"I have read so many times that an Italian team will take Hector Herrera," he told Sky (via Corriere dello Sport). "He is a strong player like many other players at Porto. Everyone talks about Roma but I tell you there is nothing."
Timbers make offer for Tigres forward Vargas
The Portland Timbers have made an offer for Tigres forward Eduardo Vargas, Univision reports.
The offer is said to be around $10 million (£8m) for the 29-year-old, who won two titles with America.
FC Cincinnati have landed Manneh
Expansion side FC Cincinnati have signed winger Kekuta Manneh from Swiss outfit St. Gallen, according to The Athletic.
The MLS side will pay a transfer fee to the European club while they've also had to agree a deal with the Columbus Crew to secure his MLS rights.
Coutinho could land at PSG
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho could wind up at PSG after the season ends, according to Le10Sport.
Coutinho has fallen out of favour at Barcelona this season, leading to speculation that he could leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season.
Neymar has a strong bond with his fellow Brazilian, and that relationship plus a possible sale of Edinson Cavani could see Coutinho make the move to Paris.
Chelsea want Zidane to replace Sarri
The Frenchman has been out of a job since leaving Real Madrid last year
Chelsea are eyeing Zinedine Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager, The Sun claims.
Sarri is under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge after falling to consecutive away defeats of 4-0 at Bournemouth and 6-0 at Man City.
The Chelsea board have discussed making a move for Zidane, who left Real Madrid last year after winning three straight Champions League titles.
Ozil reps shopping him to other clubs
The playmaker's future at Arsenal is increasingly in doubt
Mesut Ozil’s representatives have been shopping him around to other clubs, according to The Telegraph.
The Arsenal midfielder has been struggling for game time this season, as Unai Emery has left the ex-Germany international increasingly isolated.
With Ozil's future in doubt, intermediaries with strong links to clubs in China and Italy have been scouting out potential destinations for the playmaker.
Madrid confident Chelsea turmoil will help land Hazard
Real Madrid are confident that Chelsea's recent struggles will make it even easier for them to sign Eden Hazard, the Mirror reports.
The Blues lost 6-0 to Man City at the weekend, putting both their top-four hopes and manager Maurizio Sarri's job in peril.
With Hazard having admitted that moving to Madrid would be a "dream" earlier this season, the Blancos think the turmoil at Stamford Bridge will help make that dream a reality.
Chinese interest in Malcom cools
Interest from Dalian Yifang and Shanghai SIPG in Barcelona winger Malcom has cooled of late, reports Le10Sport.
The two Chinese clubs have been tipped to move for the 21-year-old, who has struggled to impose himself in his first year at Barca.
But the tax levied on the fee Barca would demand for Malcom, in addition to the fee itself (up to €50 million), is putting the two Chinese sides off.
D.C. United claim McCann from Atlanta
D.C. United has claimed Chris McCann off waivers, according to The Washington Post.
McCann made 45 MLS regular season appearances in two seasons with Atlanta United before he was waved last week.
The 31-year-old will help provide depth at left midfield and left-back for DCU.