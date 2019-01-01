Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to launch Neymar bid after securing loan

Maguire snubbed giant Man City offer
Harry Maguire rejected a huge contract from Manchester City in order to join Manchester United instead, according to The Daily Star.
The centre-back became the most expensive defender ever when he joined the Red Devils from Leicester City.
But he could have earned around £100,000 more each week had he joined their fiercest rivals, as City had offered him around a £278,000 wage.
PSG to send Choupo-Moting on loan
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is close to joining Lecce on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports the attacker has already started talks with the Italian side after PSG gave the green light for him to go out on loan.
Bayern told to pay €40m for Werner
RB Leipzig have raised their asking price for striker Timo Werner to €40 million (£37m/$44m), according to Bild.
Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the Germany international, but Napoli, Roma and Valencia are also interested.
Bayern are willing to offer €25m for Werner, who is in the last year of his contract, but Leipzig are holding out for much more.
Rangers sign King on loan
Rangers have signed midfielder Andy King on loan from Leicester for the season.
The Wales international attended the Glasgow side’s 3-1 win over Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday before the deal was confirmed after full-time.
The 30-year-old joined Leicester in 2004 and made 379 appearances for the club and spent the last 18 months on loan at Swansea and Derby before becoming Rangers’ 10th signing of the summer.
Real Madrid secure funding for Neymar deal
Spanish giants to offer €120m plus one or two players
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has secured a loan to help finance a bid for Neymar, Sport says.
Los Blancos are in a race with Barcelona to buy the Brazil star from Paris Saint-Germain and are now ready to start talks with the French giants. Madrid will offer around €120 million (£110m/$133m), plus one or two players in exchange for the 27-year-old.
Madrid have also already been in talks with Neymar's agent and he is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if they can agree terms with PSG.
Butland seeks move abroad
Jack Butland is considering a move abroad before the summer transfer window closes, Daily Mail reports
The goalkeeper had been linked to a switch to Bournemouth, but the Premier League side would not match Stoke’s £30 million ($36m) asking price.
Butland wants to stay in contention for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad and believes a move to another country would increase his chances.