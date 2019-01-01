January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Tottenham eye cut-price Rabiot deal

Arsenal and West Ham chase Fornals
Arsenal and West Ham are reportedly chasing Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, who is believed to have a £28.5million buy-out clause, according to Sport.
Fornals has been a highlight of a poor season for Villarreal, making 29 appearances for the club who are second from bottom and three points from safety in La Liga.
The Spaniard scored a superb last-minute winner to defeat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Bernabeu last season for Villarreal.
Hibernian suspend Lennon
Hibernian have suspended manager Neil Lennon after a heated exchange with the club's chief executive Leeann Dempster, reports The Scottish Sun.
Lennon's two-and-a-half-year reign as Hibs boss appears over after the manager ripped into his team following a poor run of form.
Having seen the rant, Dempster got involved and told Lennon that he'd be sacked pending the results of a club review.
Tottenham eye cut-price Rabiot deal
PSG could look to sell the midfielder in January rather than lose him for free in the summer
Tottenham are hoping to seal a cut-price move for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot before the end of January, The Sun claims.
Spurs want to land Rabiot for £20 million (€23m/$26m), with the 23-year-old otherwise set to leave the French champions for free in the summer.
Before they allow Rabiot to leave, however, PSG want to have a replacement signed, with Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye a main target.
Newcastle call off deal for Lukaku
Newcastle's proposed deal to sign defender Jordan Lukaku on loan from Lazio has collapsed, the club have confirmed.
The 24-year-old, brother of Man United striker Romelu Lukaku, was expected to join the Magpies on loan until the end of the season after flying to Tyneside on Friday.
However, the club have since released a statement saying the move is off, with Sky Sports reporting that the deal collapsed on medical grounds.
Inter and Milan to battle for Carrasco
Inter and city rivals Milan are both after Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
Carrasco left Atletico Madrid for the Chinese side last year, but has attracted plenty of interest from several clubs looking to bring him back to Europe.
The 25-year-old Belgium international is also being chased by Arsenal.
Jardim wants Mendes at Monaco
New Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim wants to sign Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes, according to Le10Sport.
Jardim was re-appointed as Monaco manager on Friday, taking over from Thierry Henry.
The Brazilian is one of Jardim's top priorities this month, with Napoli and Everton also chasing the 26-year-old.
Boyd in talks for MLS move
SV Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd is in talks over a move to Major League Soccer, ESPN FC reports.
Boyd has been in Europe his entire career, spending most of his time in the 2.Bundesliga and Austrian Premier League.
Toronto FC have interest in the 27-year-old who has 14 caps with the United States, the most recent of which was in 2016.