Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United join race for Eriksen

Forest want England keeper Pope
2022-06-04T22:30:20.000Z
Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, reports the Sun.
Pope, 30, could command a transfer fee of £40 million after going down to the Championship with the Clarets in 2021-22.
Man Utd join race for Eriksen (Mirror)
2022-06-04T22:00:19.000Z
Spurs & Everton also want Denmark international
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brentford's Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.
The Denmark international made a sparkling return to action in 2022 after suffering a heart attack at Euro 2020, and is also wanted by former club Tottenham and Everton.