Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG hopeful of Neymar extension after talks

Man Utd to move for Mandzukic in January
Manchester United will target Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic in January, according to The Sun.
United are in a crisis at striker, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial injured after the club failed to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer.
The 33-year-old could be a short-term answer for United, after he nearly joined the club in the summer but saw the move collapse due to his wage demands.
PSG hopeful of Neymar extension after talks
The Ligue 1 side are hoping to tie down the Brazilian, who nearly left this summer
PSG are hopeful of signing Neymar to a contract extension after recently meeting for talks, reports Le10Sport.
The 27-year-old admitted he wanted to leave PSG and re-join Barcelona this summer, but talks between PSG and the Blaugrana ultimately broke down.
Now, what appeared impossible just a month ago could become a reality: Neymar staying at Parc des Princes for the long term.
Hearts in talks with City target Hickey over new deal
Hearts manager Craig Levein has said his side are in talks over a new deal for 17-year-old full-back Aaron Hickey.
Hickey has turned heads with some impressive performances in the Scottish Premier League, leading to reported interest from Southampton and Manchester City among others.
"We’re in the middle of [contract talks] just now. It’s been quite difficult, though," Levein admitted.
“He doesn’t have an agent. I’ve been dealing with his dad. And it’s been a little bit drawn out. But we’ll get there in the end."
Spurs boss Pochettino planning January moves
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that January will give him a chance to fix his unsettled roster.
Spurs fell on penalties to League Two side Colchester United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, the latest in a string of poor results for Pochettino's side.
With Tottenham having spent big in the summer, Pochettino has hinted that more changes could be on their way.
Wolves owners facing £1bn loss over Thomas Cook collapes
Fosun International, the Chinese company that owns Wolves, could lose as much as £1 billion (€1.13bn/$1.25bn) after travel company Thomas Cook went bust on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.
Fosun are now searching for additional investment after Thomas Cook's collapse, with the Chinese company thought to own 18 per cent of the travel operator.
Though Fosun insists that Thomas Cook's demise will have no effect on Wolves, they are thought to be willing to sell up to 20 per cent of the club.
Portland star Valeri could be headed for the exit
Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri could be in the final months of his time with the club, according to The Athletic.
The 33-year-old is the Timbers all-time leader in goals and assists, and led team to the 2015 MLS Cup title.
But talks over a new deal have broken down, with Valeri's current deal set to expire at season's end. The Timbers do have a club option to bring Valeri back for the 2020 season.