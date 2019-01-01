Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho considering Barcelona exit

The Brazilian has struggled to live up to his massive transfer fee at Camp Nou

Sport reports that Philippe Coutinho is mulling over his future, with an exit from possible at the end of the season.

Coutinho joined Barca from in January 2018 for a staggering €160 million (£144m/$183m), but the Brazilian has struggled to live up to the billing at Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old is said to prefer a team where he is the leading player, which will not be possible at Barcelona as long as Lionel Messi is around.