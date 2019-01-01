Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis ready to quit Man Utd for Serie A

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Atalanta looking to land Club America's Martinez

Atalanta have turned to Mexico in hopes of adding to their attack, with the Serie A side chasing Club America's Roger Martinez. 

Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Italian side are hoping to land the Colombian on a cut-rate deal, while the Liga MX club are reluctant to let their lead forward leave. 

Brazilian club sign goalkeeper convicted of murder

Pocos de Caldas, a third-tier team in Brazil, have signed goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes to a contract, according to Globo Esporte

Bruno was sentenced to a 22-year prison term in 2013 for ordering the murder of his girlfriend, hiding the body and kidnapping his baby son. 

Alexis ready to quit Man Utd with Serie A trio interested

Forward looking for return to Italy this summer

Alexis Sanchez is desperate for a way out of Manchester United and is ready to quit the club in favour of a return to Serie A

The Daily Mail report that the Chilean is drawing interest from AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus and is hoping he can make a return to Italy to find regular first-team football. 

Lindelof set for massive new Man Utd contract

Manchester United are set to hand Victor Lindelof a massive new contract worth double what he was previously earning, according to the Mirror

The Old Trafford club think the Sweden international will form a long-term partnership with new signing Harry Maguire, and are ready to offer him a three-year extension to his current deal that would pay him £150,000-a-week. 

Man Utd scouts passed on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United scouts decided against making a run for Sporting's Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Mail

The club took a long look at the midfielder, but decided against making a bid for him when it was decided that he turned over possession more often than manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like.  