Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis ready to quit Man Utd for Serie A

Atalanta looking to land Club America's Martinez
Atalanta have turned to Mexico in hopes of adding to their attack, with the Serie A side chasing Club America's Roger Martinez.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Italian side are hoping to land the Colombian on a cut-rate deal, while the Liga MX club are reluctant to let their lead forward leave.
Brazilian club sign goalkeeper convicted of murder
Pocos de Caldas, a third-tier team in Brazil, have signed goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes to a contract, according to Globo Esporte.
Bruno was sentenced to a 22-year prison term in 2013 for ordering the murder of his girlfriend, hiding the body and kidnapping his baby son.
Red Bulls waive Andreas Ivan
The New York Red Bulls have cut ties with attacker Andreas Ivan.
NEWS: We've waived Andreas Ivan— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 14, 2019
📰➡️ https://t.co/mst8tfFra6 pic.twitter.com/j1KylAP7QN
The club announced the move on Wednesday, with the 24-year-old Romanian having come to MLS last summer from German side SV Waldhof Mannheim.
Alexis ready to quit Man Utd with Serie A trio interested
Forward looking for return to Italy this summer
Alexis Sanchez is desperate for a way out of Manchester United and is ready to quit the club in favour of a return to Serie A.
The Daily Mail report that the Chilean is drawing interest from AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus and is hoping he can make a return to Italy to find regular first-team football.
Lindelof set for massive new Man Utd contract
Manchester United are set to hand Victor Lindelof a massive new contract worth double what he was previously earning, according to the Mirror.
The Old Trafford club think the Sweden international will form a long-term partnership with new signing Harry Maguire, and are ready to offer him a three-year extension to his current deal that would pay him £150,000-a-week.
Man Utd scouts passed on Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United scouts decided against making a run for Sporting's Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Mail.
The club took a long look at the midfielder, but decided against making a bid for him when it was decided that he turned over possession more often than manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like.