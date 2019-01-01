Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and PSG to battle for £100m Sancho

Real Madrid and Chelsea target deemed untouchable
AC Milan view club captain Alessio Romagnoli as untouchable in the face on interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, according to Calciomercato.com.
Romagnoli also has no interest in leaving, and previously rejected the chance to join Antonio Conte when the Italian managed Chelsea.
Though Romagnoli wants to play Champions League football, Milan are in third this year and he could well have the opportunity next season.
Palace looking at Stoke City's Butland
Crystal Palace are looking at Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as they have doubts over Vicente Guaita's future, according to the South London Press.
Guaita's contract runs through 2021, but the goalkeeper could return to La Liga, as teams there held interest in him before he arrived in London.
Butland is believed to be valued at £15 million ($20m) and the club could use the funds from Guaita's sale to help buy the England international.
Juventus interested in Asensio
Juventus have looked into signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, according to Tuttosport.
Though Asensio has a contract until 2023 and would not be cheap, the club sees opportunity as he has not been a consistent starter this season.
In addition, Florentino Perez is planning a major overhaul of the team this summer and Asensio's place is not secure.
Bale's agent comments have PL clubs on alert
Gareth Bale's agent's comments about his client have Premier League clubs on alert for the winger, according to the Mirror.
Agent Jonathan Barnett slammed the Real Madrid fans for what he believes is disrespect for the Welshman.
English clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are hoping the comments could be a precursor to Bale's availability this summer.
Man Utd players believe Solskjaer will be named permanent manager
Manchester United players believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become the club's permanent manager, according to the Telegraph.
The players have given Solskjaer massive support in the dressing room, and the club has continued to get results under the caretaker manager.
There is increasing belief Solskjaer is the person to get maximum out of his players' potential, and his handling of the team's injury woes in attack has impressed the board.
Man Utd and PSG to battle for £100m Sancho
Borussia Dortmund are ready to let the two clubs enter a bidding war for the England international
Manchester United may face a tough battle to land Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as Paris Saint-Germain are ready to bid for teen, according to the Telegraph.
Sancho stands to become England's first £100 million ($132m) player, as Dortmund are ready to let the two clubs outbid one another to drive his price higher.
If United did land Sancho, it would put Alexis Sanchez's future into further doubt, though the Chilean's wages will make moving him difficult.