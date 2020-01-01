Dyche fuming with Burnley as out-of-contract players set to depart
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is angry with the club as it emerged several of its senior players look likely to leave after not being offered new contracts.
Five regular first team players - including Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins - will depart Turf Moor on June 30 with the contracts set to expire on that date.
According to the Daily Mail, Dyche is fuming over the club's reluctance to hand out contract extensions and hopes they reconsider before the end of the month.
Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal if no offers for £20m-plus
The star striker looks set to leave the Emirates but only if a suitable offer comes in
Arsenal has decided to keep Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club during the final year of his contract unless a decent offer is submitted.
The 30-year-old striker is about to begin the last 12 months of his deal but the Gunners are wary that Covid-19 has slashed the Gabonese international's value from its initial £50 million ($63m) price tag.
With offers for Aubameyang set to be around £20m ($25m), Arsenal might force the Gabon international to see out his deal at the Emirates, according to The Sun.
Rennes waiting on Amiens before move for Udinese loanee Opoku
Rennes might need to wait until June 30 before making a move for Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku, Goal understands.
Amiens, where he is presently on loan, have the first option to buy him for €4 million before the temporary deal expires at the end of this month.
The 22-year-old joined the Unicorns in February and made seven appearances, playing for the entire 90 minutes in all of them and getting booked only once.
Chelsea rival Liverpool for Werner
The German star is involved in a tug of war between Premier League clubs
Chelsea are battling Liverpool for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.
The Reds are yet to activate the 24-year-old's £53 million ($66m) release clause despite their interest, with Chelsea now making it clear they are want ther German international, according to The Telegraph.
Werner's release clause is expected to drop to £53m ($45m) in 12 months time - an option suitors might elect to wait for.
Bozanic leaves Hearts
Australian midfielder Oliver Bozanic has left Hearts after the expiration of his contract, the Scottish club has confirmed.
The 31-year-old could return to the A-League where he has previously played for Central Coast, Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.