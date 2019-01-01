Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter eye Benzema as part of Icardi deal

Inter ask for Benzema as part of Icardi deal
The Italian club is ready to part ways with the Argentinian forward
Inter are looking to bring in Karim Benzema as part of any deal to send Mauro Icardi to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.
The Italian club is very ready to offload the Argentinian forward in the aftermath of a prologed contract dispute that has seen him away from the team.
But Zinedine Zidane is reluctant to let Benzema go given how well the forward has performed this season.
Spurs not eyeing Lloris replacement
Tottenham are not eyeing a replacement for Hugo Lloris despite the goalkeeper's recent error against Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.
Spurs are prioritising other areas of the team this summer as Mauricio Pochettino still sees Lloris as his starting goalkeeper.
The focus remains on signing two new central midfielders this summer, as well as a fullback and a striker to backup Harry Kane.
Solskjaer: I'll have a say on technical director
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will have a say in the decision-making process at Manchester United with regards to the hiring of a technical director.
The Norwegian was recently named as the club's manager on a full-time basis, having been given an interim tag when hired to replace Jose Mourinho.
Rangers have concerns over Morelos value
Rangers are concerned that Alfedro Morelos' value is dipping due to the Colombian's repeated issues with red cards, says the Telegraph.
Morelos has earned five dismissals this season and is set to serve a four-game ban for his actions against Celtic this past weekend.
The forward has scored 29 goals in 45 appearances, but behavioural concerns could see teams scared away from a summer bid.
Rodgers set to hold King talks
Brendan Rodgers is set to hold taks with Andy King over the midfielder's future, the manager says.
King was frozen out by previous manager Claude Puel and is currently recovering from an ankle injury.
“He is still a young guy and there is no reason why he can’t (play for City again),” he said, according to the Leicester Mercury.
“Ultimately for players it is about game time. They want to play, and he is at an age where he will want to play."
Arsenal eye Bournemouth star Fraser
Arsenal are eyeing Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser as a summer signing, according to the Mirror.
Fraser has also earned attention from Tottenham ahead of the summer window having impressed for the Cherries this season.
Arsenal will look to add a wide player and an Aaron Ramsey replacement in the central midfield, but the club's budget will depend on if the team can secure Champions League football for next season.