Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma to make late play for Mkhitaryan

Liverpool's Duncan set for Fiorentina medical
Liverpool's Bobby Duncan will undergo a medical with Serie A side Fiorentina on Monday, with the 18-year-old ready to put pen to paper to a three-year contract, as reported by Tutto Mercato.
The deal will include an option included to extend the deal for a further year, taking it up to 2023.
Ayew wants to stay at Swansea
Andre Ayew has told Championship side Swansea that he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium, quashing speculation linking him with a move away, as reported by Sky Sports.
Several European clubs, amongst them Sampdoria and Werder Bremen, had been interested in signing the 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce where he scored five goals in 29 games.
Fernandes to sign for Real Madrid on Monday
Real Madrid will announce tomorrow that they have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernando, according to ESPN.
The Portuguese, who was a target for Manchester United throughout the summer, revealed this week that a move to Tottenham also collapsed during the UK transfer window.
But now Zinedine Zidane is ready to take advantage by luring him to La Liga, after he openly admitted that fans can expect "one or two bombs" on deadline day.
PSG ready to take Icardi from Inter on loan
Mauro Icardi could finally be offered a way out of Inter by securing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Icardi's touted transfer to Monaco appears now to be off but the Ligue 1 champions have instead stepped in, and Inter are hoping to be able to push a deal through before the deadline elapses.
Roma could make late play for Mkhitaryan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has emerged as a late transfer target for Roma as the European window moves into its final day, as reported by Sky Sports.
The Arsenal winger has struggled to live up to high expectations since arriving in England from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and could now get the chance to restart his career in Italy.