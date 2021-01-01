Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Tierney nearing five-year deal

Barcelona will pass up on a potential move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino as they are unwilling to meet the club's release clause, per Marca.

They are looking for a central midfield option with increased urgency after Georginio Wijnaldum's potential transfer was hijacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

But it will reportedly not be for Spain international Merino, who started Sociedad's 2019-20 Copa del Rey final triumph earlier this year.