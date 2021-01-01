Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca still interested in Romero

LAFC bring in Ranjitsingh
Clermont aiming to extend Bayo contract
Clermont are aiming to tie star forward Mohamed Bayo to a new contract, reports Le10Sport.
Bayo, 23, has been subject to interest from Bordeaux, Anderlecht, Lille and West Ham after starring in Ligue 2 last term and continuing that form in Ligue 1 this season.
Clermont are looking to extend Bayo's deal by one season through 2024 and in exchange, they would insert a release clause that would go into effect next summer.
Fernandes set for new Man Utd deal (The Sun)
The playmaker has turned away interest from La Liga
Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United, reports The Sun.
The 27-year-old has become one of the Premier League's top players since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020.
Though Real Madrid and Barca have shown interest, Fernandes is set to sign a deal through 2026 worth £250,000 per week.
Juve and AC Milan monitoring Isco
Juventus and AC Milan are considering a January move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, according to Calciomercato.
Isco is currently unsettled in Madrid after falling out of favour in recent seasons.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, some Serie A clubs are looking at a cut-rate move for the 29-year-old in the winter.
Man City eye Oyarzabal move
Man City are considering a move for Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal, reports Eurosport.
City unsuccessfully pursued Harry Kane over the summer but could now turn their attention to the Spain star instead.
Grealish signing will be justified, says Lescott
Jack Grealish will justify his £100 million ($139m) transfer fee by firing Manchester City to Champions League glory, according to former Blues defender Joleon Lescott.
Grealish moved to City from Aston Villa this summer in one of the window's biggest deals, and the former defender believes the move will pay off for his former club.
'Conte wouldn't accept Arsenal or Spurs'
Antonio Conte would only accept a "winning project" for his return to management and would not consider a deal with Arsenal, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Conte turned down Spurs for the same reason as the Italian manager wants to join a club with a chance of securing trophies.
He would, hypothetically, be intrigued by the opportunity to manage Manchester United given the team's abundance of talent.
Koeman's Barca future on the line
Ronald Koeman's future at Barcelona will come down to the team's performance in the next few games, reports Diario AS.
Any poor performances against Granada, Cadiz, Levante or Benfica would see Koeman's job be put in danger as the club expects victories in each of those four matches.
The upcoming match against Atletico Madrid, though, will not be held against Koeman given the difficulty of playing last season's champions at their stadium.
Inside Messi's first month at PSG:
It's already been over a month since Lionel Messi shook the footballing world by signing PSG.
Despite playing only 25 minutes, he's been a busy man ever since as he's settled into his new life in France.
Here's a look at what Messi's first month at PSG has been like, from house-hunting to spending time with former rival Sergio Ramos.
Rodgers relaxed about Tielemans contract situation
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers claims there is "no drama" over Youri Tielemans' contract situation despite the midfielder's deal expiring in 2023.
He told reporters: "There’s no drama with it. It’s just the reality of the situation. It only becomes a problem to me if there’s a lack of commitment or there’s not the same intensity but that’s never been the case with Youri.
"It’s natural, he is a very talented player who is in discussions with the club and we’ll see where that takes us.
"I have no idea [why it is dragging on], I concentrate on the football and making sure he is the best player he can be, giving him the support, environment and culture to be that.
"He is a top-class professional and a joy to work with and while he is here – for however long that is – he will always give, and I will always give the best to his development."
Aston Villa forward Archer in talks over new deal
Aston Villa's teenage forward Cameron Archer has started discussions over a new contract with the club, Football Insider reports.
Archer, who scored a hat-trick in the EFL Cup win over Barrow, is out of contract in 2022 and the Premier League side are now accelerating talks over an improved deal.
Wolves tried to sign Jerome Boateng
Wolves attempted to sign former Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng in the summer, Sport Bild reports.
The 33-year-old ultimately decided to sign for Lyon on a free transfer, although the Premier League club were also keen taking him to England.
Guardiola to leave Man City in 2023
Pep Guardiola is planning to leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2023 - as The Sun reports.
The Spaniard wants to move into international management at the end of his tenure at Etihad Stadium.
It has been suggested that Guardiola could inherit the reins of the Spain national team from Luis Enrique, who has already backed him for the role.
Barca missed out on Rodrigo on deadline day
Barcelona missed out on a deal for Leeds United forward Rodrigo on deadline day - according to The Athletic.
The 30-year-old emerged on the Blaugrana's radar as they frantically tried to bring in an extra striker at the last minute following a serious injury to Sergio Aguero and the departures of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi.
Rodrigo ended up staying at Leeds, though, and he is contracted to remain on their books until 2024.
Phillips in line for bumper new Leeds deal
Kalvin Phillips is in line for a bumper new deal at Leeds United - according to teamTALK.
The 25-year-old is already contracted to remain at Elland Road until 2024, but the Whites are hoping to ward off potential suitors by handing him fresh terms.
Phillips, who was linked with Manchester United in the summer, will become one of the highest-paid players at Leeds if he commits to the new contract.
Inter open extension talks with Barella
Inter have opened contract extension talks with Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2024, but the Nerazzurri are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Inter are prepared to increase Barella's salary to €4.5 million per year, however, his representatives are likely to hold out for a higher amount.
Barca still interested in Romero (Fichajes)
Blaugrana not giving up on Spurs star
Barcelona are still interested in Argentina defender Cristian Romero - according to Fichajes.
The Blaugrana tried to sign the 23-year-old from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, but he ended up joining Tottenham instead.
Romero signed a five-year deal with Spurs, but Barca could still return with a fresh bid for the centre-back at the end of the current season.
Man City had 'considerable chance' of Ronaldo signing - Fernandinho
Manchester City had a "considerable chance" of signing Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to Fernandinho.
Ronaldo completed a sensational £20 million ($28m) move to United from Juventus on deadline day, returning to the club where he initially emerged as one of the top players of his generation between 2003 and 2009.
However, there was plenty of speculation that the 36-year-old might head to the blue half of Manchester before the Red Devils finalised a deal, and Fernandinho has now confirmed that his agent Jorge Mendes was present at Etihad Stadium to hold initial talks.
Read the full story on Goal.
Lewandowski wants to play 'another four years'
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski wants to play at the top level for at least another four years, according to Bild.
The 33-year-old has hit the best form of his career, and was linked with big money moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid in the summer.
Lewandowski is said to firmly believe he has years ahead of his in elite football, and is enthused about continuing to lead the Bayern line under Julian Nagelsmann.
Former Inter and Watford manager Mazzarri named Cagliari boss
PSG and Real Madrid keeping tabs on Rudiger
Blues still interested in Jules Kounde amid uncertainty over Germany international
Chelsea have opened talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new contract but remain cautious over his demands, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid keeping an eye on the situation.
The two European giants will be able to sign the Germany international in January on a pre-contract agreement, with the defender's current deal expiring in the summer of 2022.
Despite interest from abroad, Goal can confirm that the 28-year-old would be happy to stay put in west London as long as his contract demands are met, with Rudiger believing this will likely be the last big-money deal of his career.
Are Inzaghi's Inter stronger without Scudetto heroes?
Nicola Berti was asked by the Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this week what he had learned from Inter's first three games of the new Serie A season.
The former Nerazzurri midfield replied, "The fact that we've taken around €180 million (£154m/$213m) from the sale of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, reinvested very little of the money, and are still stronger than last year!"
Is he right? Ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight, Goal examines a tubulent summer in the transfer market for the Italian champions.
Leonardo confident on Mbappe PSG future
Leonardo is not concerned about Kylian Mbappe's future amid ongoing rumours linking him with Real Madrid, with the Paris Saint-Germain sporting director insisting "I don't see him leaving at the end of this season".
Madrid attempted to lure Mbappe away from PSG in the summer transfer window by submitting three huge bids, the last of which reportedly came in at €220 million (£190m/£262m) on deadline day.
The Ligue 1 giants rejected the Blancos' advances despite the striker entering the final year of his contract, and Leonardo hopes a prized asset will remain at Parc des Princes beyond the 2021-22 campaign.
Read the full story on Goal.
Arsenal not giving up on Aouar
Arsenal are not giving up on signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar - according to Todofichajes.
The Gunners are planning to reignite their interest in the 23-year-old next summer, but may struggle to finalise a deal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Aouar has appeared in all five of Lyon's Ligue 1 fixtures at the start of the new campaign, contributing two assists.
Tottenham make Kessie approach
Tottenham have made an approach for Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - according to Calcio Mercato.
Spurs have offered the 24-year-old a contract worth €8 million per year, with his current deal at San Siro due to expire next summer.
Milan are struggling to tie Kessie down to fresh terms and Paris Saint-Germain are also in contact with his representatives.
Juve eyeing Gabriel Jesus swoop
Juventus are eyeing a potential swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are eager to bring in the Brazilian to bolster their attacking ranks, but may face competition from Bayern Munich.
Jesus has recorded one goal and three assists in City's first four Premier League games of the new season.
Di Maria hopes for Rosario return
Angel Di Maria wants to head back to native Argentina and play for Rosario Central before retiring, writes Le10.
Such a move is unlikely before his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in 2023, but from there, the expectation is that he will rejoin his boyhood outfit.
Dybala reveals upcoming Juventus contract talks
Paulo Dybala revealed that he is expecting to resume negotiations with Juventus over a new contract after leading the Italian giants to a comfortable Champions League win on Tuesday.
The Argentine netted from the penalty spot during a 3-0 victory over Malmo, with Alex Sandro and Alvaro Morata joining him on the score-sheet.
Ben Arfa close to Tunisia move
Hatem Ben Arfa is close to signing with ES Tunis of the Tunisia top flight, writes RMC Sport.
The French forward has been looking for a new home after a one-year stint with Bordeaux last term.
Pedri renewal top priority for Barca
Barcelona are eager to ensure Pedri remains with the club long-term and want to sort a contract extension as soon as possible, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been perhaps the most impressive youngster in world football in the calendar year, and the Blaugrana want to make him the face of their next generation.
Huntelaar set for retirement
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will officially announce his retirement from professional football in the coming days, according to VI.
The veteran striker played nine matches for Schalke last year as the troubled German club failed to avoid relegation.
Honda joins Lithuanian outfit Suduva
Kane open to Spurs extension (Eurosport)
The striker would be open to a deal that includes a release clause
Harry Kane would be open to signing an extension at Tottenham if the offer includes a release clause, claims Eurosport.
Such an outcome once seemed an impossible development, but with Manchester City now said to have moved on from their pursuit, he may want to secure a pay rise as a security measure in case his market value were to diminish.
With a release clause, he would no longer be held back by Spurs against his wishes. However, chairman Daniel Levy is said to hate the concept of release clauses and may be difficult to convince.