Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish

Aston Villa however are said to be holding out for £100m

Manchester City will make their first official bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, with a £75 million offer being prepared, according to the Daily Mail.

While the bid will also have add-ons, Villa are said to be holding out for at least £100m - and will make Grealish a huge £150,000-a-week offer in an attempt to convince him to stay.

Grealish has been a long-term target for City, having impressed in the Premier League over the last two seasons.