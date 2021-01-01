Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd slap £30m price tag on Lingard

The club locked down Kevin De Bruyne on Wednesday and will now move on to secure other important players

After renewing Kevin De Bruyne's contract through 2025, Manchester City will attempt to sign deals with star forwards Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden before the end of the campaign, claims Eurosport.

With Sergio Aguero set to depart this summer, they want to maintain continuity elsewhere in the attack given the success they've had so far this year.

Sterling is still just 26 and Foden is 20, meaning they can theoretically be extended without paying for their post-prime seasons.