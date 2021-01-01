Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Varane wants to leave Real Madrid

Charlton have signed Jayden Stockley from until the end of the season, the club confirmed.

Stockley is the club's third signing of the window, following Ronnie Schwartz and loanee Liam Millar.

"I'm very proud to be a Charlton player, it is something that has been going on in the background for a few days now. It feels great to finally be here," Stockley said.

"Looking at the way Charlton play and where they are in the league table and the excitement that brings and the potential of what can happen are factors that drew me to coming here."