Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chasing Chalov

Pjaca set for another loan move
Juventus have decided to loan out Marko Pjaca once more, Calciomercato reports.
The Croatia international has been plagued by injuries and now Juve want to see him earn more game time - either in Italy or abroad.
Chelsea eyeing Chalov in January
Blues target Russian if ban overturned
Chelsea will move for CSKA Moscow star Fedor Chalov if their transfer ban is overturned, Sky Sports reports.
The Blues should find out in mid-December if they are free to make moves in the winter window but they are already teeing up a move for the 21-year-old striker.
Crystal Palace are also interested in a deal.
Eriksen free to depart Spurs
Christian Eriksen's Tottenham future will not be revived by Jose Mourinho, the Daily Mail reports.
The Denmark star fell out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino and the Portuguese will not stand in his way of leaving in January.
'Torreira needs to improve' - Emery holds talks with midfielder over Arsenal future
Unai Emery is adamant that Lucas Torreira has a "big future" at Arsenal after holding talks with the unsettled midfielder this week.
Abramovich will not sell Chelsea
Mourinho: Spurs won't sell Kane
Jose Mourinho has said that Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane against his wishes.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss described rivals clubs signing the striker as "an impossible mission".