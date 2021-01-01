Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba leaning towards Man Utd stay

Ajax and PSV fight for Swedberg
Ajax and PSV are locked in a race to sign Hammarby teenager Williot Swedberg, says VP.
The 17-year-old is currently impressing in Sweden and has caught the eye of several suitors.
But his future looks like it might lie in the Netherlands as the two clubs vie for his signature.
Partey in fight to save Arsenal career
Thomas Partey has one season to save his Arsenal career after failing to match expectations, claims Fichajes.
The Ghana international arrived from Atletico Madrid last term with the expectation that he would help turn around the Gunners' fortunes.
Instead, they failed to seal European football in his first season, and he now faces a race to avoid being sold on.
Malaga extend Medina stay
MCFNews| 📣 OFFICIAL 📣@Medina7Kevin will remain with #MálagaCF until 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣!!— Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) September 13, 2021
👉 https://t.co/I4zVhUToWb#GivingOurAll pic.twitter.com/sVVgWU2OSM
Handanovic future at Inter murky
Inter remain unconvinced over the future of Samir Handanovic following a rough start to the new campaign, says Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A title holders have seen their goalkeeper's performances take a hit.
As such, as they look to mount a tough title defence, they are turning their attention towards a potential successor, suggesting his days are numbered.
Fernandes 'priority' for Man Utd
Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent. Positive discussions underway - Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2021
Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba. pic.twitter.com/t0Pr0zXuRx
Dani Alves eyes Atletico move
Dani Alves is sourching a potential return to Europe following his Sao Paulo exit, with Atletico Madrid top of his wishlist, per Fichajes.
But La Liga's champions would not be able to take the Brazil stalwart until the new year.
That is likely to leave him looking for a short-term deal elsewhere in South America.
Ex-Palace star Wickham lands at Preston
✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗿!— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 13, 2021
Preston North End are pleased to confirm Connor Wickham has joined the club on a short-term deal until 13th January.
➡️ https://t.co/LGbb1W6fJh#pnefc pic.twitter.com/7tO49IPSA6
Madrid have money to sign Haaland & Mbappe - Tebas
Real Madrid have enough money to purchase both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe if they so choose, claims La Liga president Javier Tebas, who further cautioned that the current operation of the transfer market is sending the game "backwards".
Los Blancos saw multiple major offers for the latter rejected by Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite the fact the France international enters free agency next year with no new deal in place.
Now, Carlo Ancelotti's side have been tipped to swoop for Mbappe once more, alongside Borussia Dortmund star Haaland with another big transfer - and Tebas believes that the club can afford a double deal, while further blasting Ligue 1's transfer regulations.
Senegal star Ba confirms retirement
THE START... pic.twitter.com/oldRru5v4z— Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) September 13, 2021
Spurs eye Peterborough starlet
Tottenham have lined up a plan to sign highly-rated Peterborough teenager Ronnie Edwards, per Football Insider.
The 18-year-old defender has been on the radar of several major clubs after a string of impressive turns.
But it looks like Spurs will be first out of the gate in a quest to capture his services.
Pochettino never expected to sign Messi
Mauricio Pochettino admits he never expected to be a position where signing Lionel Messi was a realistic option.
The PSG manager told UEFA's official website of Messi: "I didn't think it was possible [that he would sign for us], and when an opportunity appears and everything goes so fast, you can't immediately process it.
"However, there's that connection: we both are Argentinian, we both support Newell's [Old Boys], we both come from Rosario. I have also admired him for a long time when facing him as an opponent, so having him now training with us is really nice. We hope that, together, we will be able to achieve what the club desires."
Sessegnon 'denied loan move to Fenerbahce'
Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon saw a loan move to Fenerbahce fall through at the end of the transfer window, according to Fanatik.
Fenerbahce manager Vitor Pereira reportedly met with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, but the clubs could not come to an agreement.
Sessegnon has struggled at Spurs since a £25 million move from Fulham in 2019, making only 18 first-team appearances in all competitions.
Lingard 'wanted by Leicester City'
Leicester City have become a leading contender to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, claim Fichajes.
Lingard was widely expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, but stayed to fight for his place and scored in the 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend.
Several clubs are still keen on the England international, with Leicester aiming to bring in the 28-year-old next summer.
Chelsea 'eye fresh Inter raid' (Mediaset)
Blues keen on duo from Milan after Romelu Lukaku signing
Chelsea are considering moves for centre back pair Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni from Inter, according to Mediaset.
The Blues are keen on defensive reinforcements and have been recommended the duo by Romelu Lukaku, who they signed from Inter in the summer.
Manager Thomas Tuchel was unable to add defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer, so could return to the Serie A champions instead.
'Ronaldo wanted to leave, Allegri doesn't work miracles'
Juventus manager Max Allegri cannot be blamed for the team's poor start to the season and the failure to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Alessandro Del Piero.
After losing Ronaldo to Manchester United in the final days of the summer transfer window, Juve have suffered back to back Serie A defeats, going down 2-1 to Napoli at the weekend.
Club legend Del Piero has jumped to the defence of Allegri, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "I don't think we should talk about unpreparedness, but to come to terms with reality: evidently CR7 did not want to stay, just as evidently not paying such a heavy fee could have been useful.
"I like Allegri, I think he has clear ideas, he cannot work miracles. The work to be done is great, in the locker room and on the pitch. ".
Sheff Utd sign veteran midfielder Guedioura
Sheffield United have signed 35-year-old former Algeria international midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract.
Guedioura is hugely experienced in English football, having previously played for Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough, as well as earning 62 caps for his country.
He told the Sheff Utd club website: "I'm very pleased to have signed and I can't wait to play for the team. It's something special for me to come back to the UK, so I am really happy."
Klopp 'makes personal demand for Gouiri' (Fichajes)
The Liverpool manager has reportedly asked the board to sign the Nice forward
Jurgen Klopp has made a direct appeal to the Liverpool board to sign Nice striker Amine Gouiri, according to reports.
The 21-year-old, who can play as a left winger or central striker, scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and already has four in four league games this campaign.
Fichajes claim Klopp ‘seems very interested’ in the Frenchman, who could provide competition for Roberto Firmino.
Ismael: Still no contract for Johnstone
West Brom manager Valerian Ismael says they are still working on a new contract for England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.
Ismael told reporters at the weekend: “It’s the same position, but I think that it will take time.
“I understand Sam’s side, I understand the club’s side as well. We want, for sure, to have clarity. But at the minute everything is fine.
Fofana dreams of Madrid move
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana says his greatest dream is to play for Real Madrid before his career is over.
The 20-year-old centre back, currently out with a long term injury suffered in pre-season, was linked with Madrid this summer following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.
He told Oh My Goal: "Rumours of a move to Real Madrid? It's an honour. Real Madrid are the club of my dreams. They're the biggest club in the world and my dream is to play there one day."
Bayern confident about Goretzka renewal
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is confident they will soon extend Leon Goretzka's expiring contract.
"We are in very good talks," he told Sky about Goretzka, whose deal runs out at the end of the season.
Goretzka was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but stayed at Bayern as they aim to thrash out a new deal.
Arsenal blocked Bellerin-Emerson swap deal
The Athletic reports that Arsenal blocked a swap proposal over the summer that would have seen Hector Bellerin and Emerson Royal trade places.
A Spanish full-back ended up leaving Emirates Stadium for Real Betis, while a Brazil international defender is in north London at Tottenham after being offloaded by Barcelona.
Liverpool have held Haaland talks
According to 90min, Liverpool have held talks with Mino Raiola regarding the potential availability of Erling Haaland in 2022.
They are not the only side to have done so, though, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayerm Munich and Manchester City also keen on a proven frontman at Borussia Dortmund.
Pogba leaning towards Man Utd stay (The Athletic)
French midfielder could sign new contract
Paul Pogba is leaning towards agreeing an extended stay at Manchester United, reports The Athletic.
The World Cup-winning France international midfielder is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, leading to reports of interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but he could commit to fresh terms following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bayern Munich can't afford Haaland 'auction'
Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the Bundesliga heavyweights will not be able to afford Erling Haaland, with an "auction" set to be sparked for one of the most sought-after talents on the planet.
Rummenigge has told AS: "We will see a real auction in which, taking into account that the amount for the transfer is already set in the contract, he will be taken by the club that offers the highest salary. I don't think it's possible for any Bundesliga club, not even Bayern."
Everton to win race for £10m Patterson
Everton are, according to The Sun, set to win the race for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson.
Liverpool have also been linked with the 19-year-old defender, but they will not be bidding and the path is clear for the Toffees to wrap up a £10 million ($14m) deal.
Lingard could cost as little as £12m
Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United for as little as £12 million ($17m), claims TEAMtalk, with the offer of a new contract snubbed at Old Trafford.
The England international is still wanted back at West Ham, following a productive loan spell there last season, and a bidding war is expected to be sparked at some stage.
Werner to Bayern in January is possible (Football Insider)
Chelsea striker could make winter move
Bayern Munich are already working on a deal for Chelsea striker Timo Werner, reports Football Insider.
The Germany international could move to the Allianz Arena in 2022, with a January switch still on the cards at this stage.
Mendy made a top target for Juventus
Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has emerged as a top target for Juventus, claims Fichajes.
The Serie A giants are said to want the French left-back as a successor to Alex Sandro in Turin.
Can PSG get Mbappe to sign new contract?
Porto's Corona facing uncertain future
Jesus Corona will have to lower his wage demands if he is to sign with a major European club, says Todo Fichajes.
The Mexico winger was believed to want a major rise on his current pay in order to sign a new deal with Porto.
But they have balked at his demands and he now looks set to move on to new pastures.
Madrid eye up Cherki
Real Madrid have picked out Rayan Cherki as the target to replace Karim Benzema in the long term, claims Fichajes.
The Lyon teenager is yet to establish himself on the world stage like his countryman but could have a future at Los Blancos.
If a move was to come together, it could form part of a double Ligue 1 swoop when the Blancos move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe again.
Phillips on Man City radar (Fichajes)
Guardiola wants England star
Kalvin Phillips could be the last piece of Pep Guardiola's midfield puzzle, with Manchester City plotting a bid for the Leeds United man, per Fichajes.
The Whites defensive midfielder has enjoyed a breakout year following promotion to the Premier League, establishing himself as an England mainstay.
His club have struggled with their start to the season, but that has not deterred Guardiola, who is a great admirer of the man coached by old master Marcelo Bielsa.
Juve eye up Mendy
Juventus are mulling over a move for Ferland Mendy, with the Real Madrid left-back seen as a logical replacement for Alex Sandro, per Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri have endured a horror start to the new season, with their aging defence partly to blame despite its Euro 2020-winning pedigree.
Now, they could look to refresh their backline in Turin - starting with left-back, with Mendy on their target list.
Atletico set for Gosens battle
Atletico Madrid will have to fight off Juventus and Borussia Dortmund if they are to successfully capture Robin Gosens, says Todo Fichajes.
La Liga's reigning champions are eying up a move for the Germany international, who currently plays for Atalanta.
Gosens came close to an exit this summer but no final deal was agreed, leaving him on the books in Serie A.