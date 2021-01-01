Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle preparing Kroos bid

Conte won't take job until end of season
Antonio Conte will not take charge of a team mid-season and wants to have decision-making power at any job he does take, according to Todofichajes.
Newcastle and Manchester United were both interested in the former Chelsea boss he has turned down both offers.
The Italian has not ruled out a return to the Premier League in the future but will not be rushed into making a decision.
Man Utd eye Madrid starlet
Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Real Madrid youngster Marvel, reports Bernabeudigital.
The 18-year-old defender - full name Marvelous Antolin Garzon - is highly regarded by Los Blancos having progressed through the club's youth sides and also earned international recognition with Spain.
His performances have attracted the interest of a host of clubs, with United among those to send scouts to Spain to watch the youngster in person.
Newcastle eye Kroos
Former Germany international in the Toon's sights
Newcastle are interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, according to El Nacional.
The north-east club, flush with cash following their Saudi-led takeover, see the former Germany international as a key first step as they look to build a side capable of competing for titles.
Newcastle are ready to offer around €30 million (£25m/$35m) for the 31-year-old, who has made just four starts in an injury-hit campaign so far.
Van de Beek team-mates behind agent change
Donny van de Beek's team-mates persuaded the Dutch midfielder to change agents in order to force a move away from Manchester United, reports the Mail.
Van de Beek is desperate to leave Old Trafford and has replaced agent Guido Albers with Ali Dursun in a bid to secure a transfer.
Everton and Wolves have held talks over a move in recent weeks, though Van de Beek's new agent may have other plans for the 24-year-old.
Milan eye Kamara
AC Milan are considering a January move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to Calciomercato.
The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Marseille president Pablo Longoria revealed earlier this year that he would rather sell players in January than risk losing them for nothing.
That has alerted Milan who see Kamara as a potential replacement for Franck Kessie, who is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.