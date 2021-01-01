Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Memphis Depay was incredulous when asked if he regrets his decision to join Barcelona this past summer, asking a reporter how they could pose such a question.

The forward said the club remains a huge presence in the football world even amid its current turmoil, adding that he "would never regret" his switch from Lyon.

Since arriving on a free transfer, Memphis has accepted a pay cut to help Barcelona weather a financial crisis and struggled to help keep the squad from disastrous results both at home and abroad.

The Blaugrana, now without icon Lionel Messi, have triumphed just once in their past four La Liga matches while losing their first two Champions League games 3-0.

