Transfer news and rumours LIVE: City to offload two to fund Maguire bid

's Alex Iwobi says he'll be left with no choice but to leave Arsenal if they sign Wifried Zaha from .

The international says he'll fight for his place but is unwilling to sit on the sidelines indefinitely.

Arsenal have identified Zaha as their top target, but have promoted Reiss Nelson to the first team, and are linked with and Malcolm as well.

All three play in Iwobi's normal position as a wide forward.

Read what else he had to say on Goal!