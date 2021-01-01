Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye Mbappe swoop

Real Madrid lower Odegaard price (ABC)
The Norwegian could be destined for a move to Arsenal
Real Madrid are willing to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal for £34 million ($47m), according to ABC.
In addition to that fee, however, they want £8.5m ($12m) in potential add-ons, plus a buy-back clause.
It is reported, however, Arsenal will only pay £25m ($35m) for the Norway star.
Barcelona suffer Sanches blow
Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is unlikely to move to Barcelona this summer due to an injury, L'Equipe reports.
The Portugal international is set to undergo surgery that will keep him out until September.
Neville: Kane has already gone
England legend Gary Neville believes that Harry Kane's time at Tottenham is over after he missed Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I just read into the fact that, because he was not involved today - every other England player that has been part of the Euros I believe has been involved this weekend - whether it was from the bench or in the squad, Harry Kane would be here today.
"I feel if there was no doubt over his future, I took into it that he has gone."
Blackpool try to snatch Man Utd youngster Laird
Blackpool have made a last-ditch move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird, according to the Sun.
Swansea had previously been in pole position to sign the defensive talent.
Laird, 20, spent last season on loan with MK Dons last term.
Liverpool ready to move for Mbappe (Transfer Window)
The Reds are hoping to land the superstar on a free
Liverpool will try to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, according to the Transfer Window podcast.
It is reported that Mbappe is "interested" in a deal with the Anfield club, who will have to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.
Cahill a wanted man
Ex-Chelsea star Gary Cahill is wanted by numerous clubs following his release from Crystal Palace.
The Sun says that Bournemouth, Norwich and Rangers all want the centre-back.