Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool consider loaning Werner back to Leipzig

Goalkeeper will not be left on the Reds bench

Dean Henderson has been told by that he will be guaranteed first-team football next season - either at Old Trafford or on loan.

The goalkeeper has shined on loan at this season, leading some fans to claim he should be starting ahead of David de Gea in 2020-1.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson has told his Blades team-mates of United's promise: either he will be the club's first choice or he will be permitted to spend another season at Bramall Lane.