Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan eager to bring in Sassuolo star Berardi

Atalanta in talks to sign Sampdoria star Thorsby
Atalanta are in talks with Sampdoria for Morten Thorsby. Price tag around €6m for Norwegian midfielder - he’s among Atalanta targets. 🇳🇴 #Atalanta @DiMarzio @MatteMoretto— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021
No agreement with AZ Alkmaar for Koopmeiners as of now - Dutch club want €18m.
West Ham eyeing De Jong swoop
West Ham are eyeing a potential swoop for Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong - according to 90min.
The Hammers are looking at the 30-year-old to provide extra support for first-choice frontman Mikail Antonio.
Sevilla are open to selling De Jong after striking a deal for Wolves frontman Rafa Mir.
Milan eager to bring in Sassuolo star Berardi
Rossoneri keen on Italy international
Milan are eager to bring in Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, according to Tuttosport.
Stefano Pioli has long been an admirer of the 27-year-old, who is currently valued at around €35 million (£30m/$41m).
Milan are unlikely to be able to afford such a high fee for Berardi, but are willing to arrange a loan deal if a compromise cannot be reached.
Atletico & Atalanta chasing Lorient star Moffi
Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are chasing the signature of Lorient star Terem Moffi, according to Foot Mercato.
Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current contract.
Moffi would prefer to continue his development at Lorient, where he hit 14 goals in 34 league appearances in 2020-21.
Newcastle set Longstaff asking price
Newcastle United have set their asking price for Sean Longstaff, according to The Daily Mail.
The Magpies are prepared to sell the 24-year-old if they recieve a £10 million offer, with Everton and Southampton both weighing up moves.
However, Newcastle will first look to bring in extra cover in the middle of the pitch, with Steve Bruce currently working on a deal for Leicester's Hamza Choudhury.
Spurs still keen on Tomiyasu
Tottenham are still keen on Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Calcio Mercato.
Spurs were heavily linked with the 22-year-old earlier this summer, and could formalise their interest before the transfer window closes.
Nuno Espirito Santo has given the green light for Tottenham to sign Tomiyasu, but Bologna are demanding at least €25 million (£21m/$29m) for a prized asset.
Juve want Maksimovic to replace Rugani
Juventus want to bring in Nikola Maksimovic to replace Daniele Rugani, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are planning to offload Rugani before the end of the transfer window amid interest from Lazio.
Juve are planning to fill his spot in the team by signing Maksimovic, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Napoli.
Napoli defender Manolas pushing for Olympiacos return
Napoli defender Kostas Manolas is pushing for a return to Olympiacos, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Greek outfit are eager to re-sign the 30-year-old, but can only afford to pay €10 million for his services.
Napoli are likely to hold out for double that amount due to the fact they would need to bring in a replacement for Manolas before the transfer window closes.
Marseille finalise €13m Lirola deal
Paperworks signed tonight between OM and Fiorentina for Pol Lirola. €13m fee will be paid in installments - five years contract to be signed tomorrow in Marseille. ⚪️🔵 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021
Lirola will also complete his medical tomorrow. He’s buzzing - turned down 2 bids to re-join OM.
Real Betis announce Pezzella's arrival from Fiorentina
🛴🧉✍🆕— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 19, 2021
