Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan set sights on Chelsea's Tomori

Fiorentina target AC Milan defender
Fiorentina are targeting a move for AC Milan's Andrea Conti, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Conti's agent is set to meet with Fiorentina in the coming hours, although they have yet to contact Milan to discuss a fee.
One possible deal could be a loan with an option to buy after 18 months.
Solskjaer: Man Utd don't need Bruno Fernandes-style January signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United does not need a big signing in January to contend for the title.
Last season's signing of Bruno Fernandes has been seen as a catalyst for their surge, but Solskajer doesn't expect a similar deal this season.
Cagliari one of several teams chasing Fiorentina's Duncan
Cagliari have joined Torino and Verona in the race to sign Fioentina's Alfred Duncan, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Negotiations have already begun for the midfielder, who joined Fiorentina permanently in 2020 after playing for the club on loan from Sassuolo.
Additionally, Cagliari are looking to sign defender Fabio Depaoli from Atalanta, who is currently on loan at Sampdoria.
AC Milan eyeing Chelsea's Tomori
AC Milan have set their sights on Chelsea Fikayo Tomori, reports Sky Sports.
The Italian side has contacted Chelsea over a potential move, and Tomori himself is open to the idea.
However, Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan is Milan's primary target, with Tomori being the backup plan should a deal collapse.
Crew add young midfielder
The Columbus Crew have signed Isaiah Parente as a Homegrown Player, the club announced.
Parente, who came up through the club's academy, joins the Crew having played for Wake Forest University from 2018-2020, making 50 appearances.
“We are thrilled that Isaiah has earned a First Team opportunity and are pleased to have Isaiah return home to Ohio,” said President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Isaiah’s time at Wake Forest was very successful and we’re thrilled to have yet another Crew SC Academy player join the Crew SC First Team.
"I want to commend the work of Isaiah as well as his Crew SC Academy coaches and staff during his four years in the Academy as this is an important milestone for him. Over the last several years, our Academy has continued to provide a pathway to the professional ranks as we cultivate top youth talent in the state and the region. We look forward to working with Isaiah and see him continue his development.”
Ozil: I want to play for Fenerbahce or in MLS
Mesut Ozil has his sights set on Turkey and the U.S. as he nears an Arsenal exit.
The Gunners star looks set to go leave the Emirates and he admitted that he has two potential destinations in mind.