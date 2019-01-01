Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid enter Cavani race

The PSG striker is on the radar of many of Europe's elite as his contract winds down

will enter the fray to sign Edison Cavani, according to L'Equipe.

The 32-year-old international will be out of contract with at the end of the season, and has drawn the attention of a host of clubs across the continent.

PSG are keen to keep Cavani, but face stiff competition from , , as well as his former club and now Diego Simeone's side.