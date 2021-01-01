Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid to offer 'symbolic price' for Ronaldo

Los Blancos could bring Portuguese superstar back

Real Madrid would only pay a "symbolic price" to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to La Liga from Juventus, per Cuatro.

The Portuguese ace looks poised to bring the curtain down on his stay at Juventus, a spell that has seen him shatter records but fail to deliver European glory.

Madrid now would only be willing to take him on a one-year deal, for financial reasons, as well as offering a small fee to the Bianconeri - though they would be happy to trade a player, such as Isco, to sweeten the bargain.