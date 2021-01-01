Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid to offer 'symbolic price' for Ronaldo

Madrid to offer 'symbolic price' for Ronaldo (Cuatro)
Los Blancos could bring Portuguese superstar back
Real Madrid would only pay a "symbolic price" to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to La Liga from Juventus, per Cuatro.
The Portuguese ace looks poised to bring the curtain down on his stay at Juventus, a spell that has seen him shatter records but fail to deliver European glory.
Madrid now would only be willing to take him on a one-year deal, for financial reasons, as well as offering a small fee to the Bianconeri - though they would be happy to trade a player, such as Isco, to sweeten the bargain.
Buffon mulls Parma return
Gianluigi Buffon is thought to be keen on a return to Parma as he looks to finish his career with a full season under his belt, per Todo Fichajes.
The legendary Italian is in his second spell at Juventus, having returned following a year with Paris Saint-Germain, but has struggled to feature for the Bianconeri.
The 43-year-old doesn't wish to call it a day yet however and the 2006 World Cup winner could return to the place where it all started in 1995 to close out his playing days.
Edouard chased by Foxes
Odsonne Edouard looks set to be the subject of an eight-figure bid from Leicester City for his services come the end of the season, claims GiveMeSport.
The Celtic forward, who last season became the first non-British player to be named the SFWA Footballer of the Year for over a decade, has been a sturdy performer for the Bhoys.since an initial loan move to Glasgow.
But now the 23-year-old could be the subject of a raid from the Foxes, lining up a reunion with former manager Brendan Rodgers.