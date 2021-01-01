Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Levy won't budge on Kane

Diego Costa closes in on Atletico Mineiro move
Diego Costa will fly to Brazil today [on Sunday, next few hours] in order to complete his move to Atletico Mineiro, confirmed. Done deal and contract to be signed until December 2022. 🇧🇷✈️ #Galo #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021
Deal subjet to medical, then official announcement will be next week. https://t.co/Ow2OIu4bzw
Vieira begs for Palace additions
Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira made a public plea for club leadership to approve transfer additions before the window closes.
His comments came after his men were thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea to open the season.
"When you look at the bench we had today, I think the young players did really well in pre-season, but are not ready for that level," he told reporters.
"It’s just showing we need to work, and work hard, to bring in a couple of players. We are a little bit short on numbers, and the young players we had on the bench are not ready to play at this level yet."
Celtic could be usurped in Henry chase
Celtic are in danger of being usurped by Gent in their pursuit of Thomas Henry, writes the Daily Record.
The Leuven striker is two seasons removed from a 21-goal output in Belgium's first division.
Guardiola reacts to Klopp's criticism of Man City transfers
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Liverpool should "go to court" if they don't like his club's expensive transfer moves in the wake of criticism from Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp recently claimed Guardiola has no limits in his spending, implying an unfair advantage for the Spanish head coach. But Guardiola believes Manchester City are adherent to Financial Fair Play protocol and are simply benefactors to good ownership.
Levy won't budge on Kane (The Telegraph)
Tottenham's chairman will go face-to-face with Man City on Sunday
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy won't budge on Harry Kane as Manchester City press his club to sell the striker, according to The Telegraph.
Levy will surely see Manchester City leadership on Sunday as the teams meet on the pitch, but he is said to be unwavering in his plan to keep his best player through the transfer deadline.
Kane, however, has expressed his desire to leave and could choose to make things difficult for Levy in the coming weeks.
Abraham to Roma imminent (The Athletic)
The Blues striker could be announced by the Serie A club by the end of the weekend
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will complete his move to Roma in the coming days, writes The Athletic.
The fee is worth €40 million ($47m/£34m) - paid in installments - and there will be a buy-back clause after his second season in Serie A for €80 million ($94m/£68m).
Abraham scored 21 Premier League goals across the past two seasons but was frozen out of the starting XI by Thomas Tuchel.
Stuggart announce Millot signing
VfB sporting director Sven #Mislintat. “We’re delighted that we could sign Enzo to a long-term deal because we’re convinced that he will soon become an important element in our playing style.”#VfB https://t.co/cEUBHYVc4H— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) August 14, 2021