Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca make Sterling their top priority

Barca make Sterling their top priority (Sport)
City winger wanted at Camp Nou
Barcelona have made a loan deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling their top priority for the January transfer window, claims Sport.
The England international faces fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium and has admitted than opportunity to experience life outside of the Premier League would appeal to him.
Inter concerned over Brozovic renewal
Inter are concerned about the progress of contract talks with Marcelo Brozovic, reports CalcioMercato.
The Croatia international's current deal expires in June, and he is yet to agree an extention with the Italian giants.
Madrid lose ground in Haaland chase (AS)
Man City, Bayern & PSG are interested in Dortmund star
Real Madrid's hopes of signing Erling Haaland are fading fast, according to AS.
The Borussia Dortmund ace is also being tracked by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Madrid in danger of being squeezed out financially by the three giants.
Bruce received £8m pay-off after Newcastle sacking
Steve Bruce was compensated for his dismissal at Newcastle United with a pay-off worth £8 million, reports the Daily Mail.
While the new Magpies owners had planned to remove the manager after taking over, Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham, the first game since the change of administration, forced them to move quicker in expected, leading to Bruce's removal on Wednesday.
FIFA chief to scrap World Cup overhaul
FIFA president Gianni Infantino will back down on plans to host the World Cup every two years, claims the Sun.
The football chief has changed his mind on the proposal after a furious backlash from UEFA, CONMEBOL and the AFC and will not put it to a vote in December, as previously planned.
Alves: I miss Barcelona
Dani Alves has admitted that he misses former club Barcelona, while reiterating that he is hoping for a call from the Catalans.
"It is a pleasure and honour to be back home after so long, I miss Barca," the unattached Brazilian told Barca TV at Camp Nou, where he had been invited to watch the club's 1-0 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.
"If Barca think they need me, they only have to call me."