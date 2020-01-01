Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rashford to sign new £300k-per-week Man Utd deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2020-21
Ancelotti opens door to move for Juventus outcast Khedira

2020-12-19T03:45:31Z

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is open to a January move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.

Khedira has been left out in the cold by Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo, with the 33-year-old yet to play a single minute this season. 

Read the full story on Goal

Saint-Etienne chase Slimani

2020-12-19T03:00:05Z

Saint-Etienne are determined to land Leicester's Islam Slimani in the January transfer window, reports Le10Sport

Slimani is out of contract in June, but the Ligue 1 side want him on loan for what remains of the 2020-21 season.

Blanc set for Qatar move

2020-12-19T02:00:27Z

Former France and Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc will continue his career in Qatar, reports RMC Sport

Blanc will take the reins at Al Rayyan, his first job since leaving Parc des Princes in 2016.

Laurent Blanc 17032018
Club Brugge interested in Dike

2020-12-19T01:00:18Z

Daryl Dike has emerged as a transfer target for Club Brugge, claims Transfermarkt

The Orlando City forward, 20, has been in fine form in MLS this season, scoring eight goals and laying on three more for his side.

Premier League clubs to ignore players returning from China

2020-12-18T23:55:46Z

Premier League clubs are unwilling to consider bids for a host of stars ready to quit the Chinese Super League, claims the Daily Mail

New salary restrictions in the Asian country mean the end for the mega contracts that enticed the likes of Oscar, Paulinho and Marouane Fellaini to move in recent seasons.

Barca prepared to sell Coutinho

2020-12-18T23:45:14Z

Barcelona are winning to listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho, reports ARA

The emergence of teen sensation Pedri has convinced the club that they can afford to sell the Brazilian if they receive a suitable offer.

Man Utd shortlist five director of football candidates

2020-12-18T23:35:29Z

Manchester United are considering five hopefuls to fill the director of football position, reports the Daily Record

Luis Campos, Paul Mitchell and Mark Overmars are among the possible recruits, as United seek to address what has become a frequent request from the club's fans who are unsatisfied with the Reds' transfer policy.

Rashford to sign new £300k a week Man Utd deal

2020-12-18T23:15:47Z

Forward to receive raise on £200,000-a-week wages

Marcus Rashford is in line for a lucrative new contract at Manchester United, reports the Daily Star

The forward will sign an extension in the new year which will bolster his £200,000-a-week salary, having impressed for the Reds so far in 2020-21.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2020-21
