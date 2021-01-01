Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea weigh up bid for Gimenez

Milan want new contract for Kessie
AC Milan are eager to tie Franck Kessie to a new contract, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 24-year-old midfielder’s current deal is due to expire in 2022, with extension talks now being sought at San Siro.
Barca expect Coutinho to leave
Barcelona expect Philippe Coutinho to leave Camp Nou in the next transfer window, claims AS.
Joan Laporta is eager to trim the wage bill in Catalunya and is actively sounding out suitors for a Brazilian playmaker.
Man Utd fear PSG won’t target De Gea
Manchester United are looking to find a summer buyer for David de Gea, but 90min reports that one potential route out of Old Trafford could be blocked off.
A switch to Paris Saint-Germain has been mooted for the Spain international goalkeeper, but the Ligue 1 giants are also being linked with AC Milan custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Arsenal readying Amavi swoop
Arsenal are readying a summer swoop for Marseille defender Jordan Amavi - according to the Daily Star.
The Gunners want to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of June.
Amavi has scored once in 11 Ligue 1 matches for Marseille in 2020-21.
Premier League clubs still tracking Koulibaly
Bayern Münich are not working to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, as of today. Premier League clubs are still interested as last summer, Bayern have not started any talk with Napoli or Koulibaly agents atm. 🔴 #Bayern #EPL— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2021
Real Madrid target Mahrez (Foot Mercato)
City star touted for Bernabeu switch
Real Madrid have identified Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez as a transfer target - according to Foot Mercato.
Zinedine Zidane is eager to lure the Algerian to Santiago Bernabeu to improve his options in the final third of the pitch.
However, City will likely want to keep hold of Mahrez, who has scored seven goals in 22 Premier League games so far this season.
La Liga financially prepared for Messi's Barcelona exit - Tebas
Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has assured fans of Spain's top division that he has "prepared well" for the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona.
The Covid-19 pandemic has already damaged the league's bottom line, with the Blaugranes alone responsible for €1.2 billion (£1.1b/$1.5b) in debt, and the exit of a main attraction like Messi would appear a worrisome moment.
But Tebas believes La Liga is financially secure enough to withstand any harm.
Barca youngster Moriba has received 'several offers'
Ilaix Moriba, who this past weekend netted a memorable first senior goal, could prove challenging for Barcelona to hold on to, writes Marca. He shares an agent with Gareth Bale and has received "several offers" amid drawn out contract talks with the Catalan club.
A sustained first-team breakthrough for the 18-year-old would give him even more negotiating power, though the report notes that the Blaugrana's limited wage capacity at the moment could complicate matters.
Leverkusen could turn to Friedrich for defensive help
Bayer Leverkusen may look to improve their defence by signing Union Berlin centre-back Marvin Friedrich, reports Kicker.
Friedrich, 25, has previously spent time at Augsburg and Schalke.
D.C. United acquire Hines-Ike
Defender Brendan Hines-Ike is headed to D.C. United on a one-year loan, the club announced on its website. The 26-year-old belongs to K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.
Chelsea interested in Christensen renewal
Chelsea plan to offer defender Andreas Christensen a new contract, according to The Telegraph.
The 24-year-old has earned his way into Thomas Tuchel's outfit and has started in recent league wins against Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Aberdeen confirm McInnes split
Aberdeen Football Club and Manager, Derek McInnes, have agreed to part company after eight years.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 8, 2021
The manager and his assistant, Tony Docherty, will leave the Club with immediate effect.
Norwich want to keep star Tottenham loanee
Norwich City are hopeful they can keep Tottenham loanee Ollie Skipp for another year, particularly if they secure promotion from the Championship, writes Football Insider.
The Canaries have in the past acknowledged Skipp, 20, is too good for them to be able to sign on a permanent basis.
However, they'll make their case to Spurs that another loan, this time playing full-time in the Premier League, would help his development as a defensive midfielder more than potentially spending prolonged time on Jose Mourinho's bench.
Frankfurt re-sign veteran midfielder Hasebe
Makoto Hasebe has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, which was due to expire at the end of the season. 👏✍️#SGE pic.twitter.com/ZDRKJPmPCa— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 8, 2021
Galaxy nab Monaco winger Grandsir
Chelsea weigh up bid for Gimenez (The Athletic)
Blues have been linked with Atleti defender for some time
Chelsea are considering a summer transfer move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, according to The Athletic.
The 26-year-old has reportedly been on their radar since 2016, and they were publicly linked with him last summer. He's been limited by muscle injuries this year, starting just 12 games in La Liga due to a lack of availability.
Chelsea appear to be casting a wide net in their search for defensive reinforcements, having also been connected to David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Ibrahima Konate at the back.
Henry wants eventual Arsenal reunion (FourFourTwo)
Former Gunners striker recently managed CF Montreal
Thierry Henry told FourFourTwo that he would love to work for Arsenal in any capacity, joking that his love for the club would even lead him to "cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium" if needed.
There has long been speculation that Henry will eventually manage the Gunners.