Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could make De Ligt swoop

Man City priced out of move for Mbappe (The Athletic)
Blues can't afford PSG star
Manchester City are being priced out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports The Athletic.
The Blues are in the market for another striker but with the wages of a World Cup winner proving hard to match, their attention could become locked on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.
Noble agrees new deal with Hammers
Mark Noble has, according to The Sun, agreed a 12-month extension to his contract at West Ham.
The 33-year-old was due to become a free agent in the summer, and had hinted at retirement, but success in 2020-21 has convinced him to stay on for another year.
Barcelona hold talks with Alaba's agent (AS)
Bayern star wanted at Camp Nou
AS reports that Barcelona have held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.
Joan Laporta is wasting no time in indentifying transfer targets after being elected as Blaugrana president for a second time, with a bid to beat Real Madrid to a versatile Austrian figuring prominently on his wish list.
Man Utd put £50m price tag on De Gea
Manchester United will, according to The Sun, slap a £50 million ($69m) price tag on David de Gea.
The Spanish goalkeeper is seeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain mooted heading towards the summer transfer window.
Rice’s suitors warned West Ham star is worth ‘far more than £100m’
Declan Rice’s many suitors, with that list said to include Manchester United and Chelsea, have been warned by David Moyes that the West Ham midfielder is worth “far more than £100 million ($138m).”
Moyes has told Sky Sports: “I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more."
West Ham eager to tie Moyes down to fresh terms
West Ham are eager to tie David Moyes down to fresh terms - according to TeamTalk.
The Scottish head coach, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs and Glasgow giants Celtic.
West Ham are determined to secure Moyes' services beyond this season, having seen him turn the team into contenders for European qualification.
Wolves centre-back Sanderson wanted by Brighton & Palace
Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson is wanted by Brighton and Crystal Palace - according to the Daily Mail.
The Wanderers are ready to listen to offers for the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sunderland.
Sheffield United have also been linked with Sanderson and a bidding war could be on the cards when the transfer window reopens.
Inter interested in CSKA forward Gaich
CSKA forward Adolfo Gaich is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri are looking at the 22-year-old as a budget option to provide cover for Romelu Lukaku upfront.
Gaich is currently on loan at Benevento, who have the option to sign him outright for €11 million this summer.
Harry Kewell sacked by Oldham
Club Statement: Harry Kewell #oafc https://t.co/mwqY1QOs6a— Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) March 7, 2021
Laporta sees 'clear sign' Messi will stay
Speaking after his Barcelona presidential election win Sunday, Joan Laporta said he noticed Lionel Messi reaffirm his love for the club this weekend in a positive indicator he can be convinced to sign a new contract.
Columbus Crew sign Matan
Columbus Crew have signed Romanian midfielder Alexandru Matan, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
The 21-year-old midfielder is set to arrive from Viitorul Constanta and it is not thought that he will take up a designated player position on the roster.
Brownhill wanted by several Premier League sides
Wolves, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa have all been following Burnley's midfielder Josh Brownhill in recent months.
TeamTalk says the former Bristol City player could move on in the summer but no price tag is given.
Juventus want to re-sign Kean
Juventus want to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton, Calciomercato reports.
The striker is on loan at PSG, having been a flop at the Toffees last term. The Ligue 1 club also want to keep him but admit it could be complicated.
PSG set to offer Alaba a mammoth contract
Paris Saint-Germain will try to muscle their way to signing David Alaba ahead of Real Madrid, Calciomercato reports.
It is reported that PSG will offer €25 million (£21.5m/$29.8m) per year, although there are no details of the length of contract the Austria star might get.
Man Utd set to swoop for De Ligt (TodoFichajes)
Solskjaer set to raid Juventus for superstar
Manchester United are set to attempt to sign Maathijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to TodoFichajes.
With Juve in financial difficulties, United could make a loan move in the summer, with an obligation to buy in 2022.
Everton want Real Madrid pair (Calciomercato)
Toffees want to swoop for Blancos stars
Everton want to sign Real Madrid stars Lucas Vazquez and Isco, according to Calciomercato.
Former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti faces competitions from Milan and Juventus respectively for the duo.
Laporta wins Barcelona presidential election
Joan Laporta has won the Barcelona presidential election.
He has suggested that he was the candidate best placed to allow the club to retain Lionel Messi.
Chelsea's Luke McCormick wanted by Millwall
On-loan at Bristol City from Chelsea, Luke McCormick has been targeted by Millwall for a summer transfer, according to The Sun.
The 22-year-old has been one of the stars of League 1 this season.