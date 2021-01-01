Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could make De Ligt swoop

Man City priced out of move for Mbappe (The Athletic)

2021-03-08T11:00:00Z

Blues can't afford PSG star

Manchester City are being priced out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports The Athletic.

The Blues are in the market for another striker but with the wages of a World Cup winner proving hard to match, their attention could become locked on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Noble agrees new deal with Hammers

2021-03-08T10:40:00Z

Mark Noble has, according to The Sun, agreed a 12-month extension to his contract at West Ham.

The 33-year-old was due to become a free agent in the summer, and had hinted at retirement, but success in 2020-21 has convinced him to stay on for another year.

Barcelona hold talks with Alaba's agent (AS)

2021-03-08T10:20:00Z

Bayern star wanted at Camp Nou

AS reports that Barcelona have held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Joan Laporta is wasting no time in indentifying transfer targets after being elected as Blaugrana president for a second time, with a bid to beat Real Madrid to a versatile Austrian figuring prominently on his wish list.

Man Utd put £50m price tag on De Gea

2021-03-08T10:00:00Z

Manchester United will, according to The Sun, slap a £50 million ($69m) price tag on David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper is seeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain mooted heading towards the summer transfer window.

Rice’s suitors warned West Ham star is worth ‘far more than £100m’

2021-03-08T09:45:00Z

Declan Rice’s many suitors, with that list said to include Manchester United and Chelsea, have been warned by David Moyes that the West Ham midfielder is worth “far more than £100 million ($138m).”

Moyes has told Sky Sports: “I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more."

Will Messi stay at Barcelona?

2021-03-08T09:30:00Z

West Ham eager to tie Moyes down to fresh terms

2021-03-08T09:00:00Z

West Ham are eager to tie David Moyes down to fresh terms - according to TeamTalk.

The Scottish head coach, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs and Glasgow giants Celtic.

West Ham are determined to secure Moyes' services beyond this season, having seen him turn the team into contenders for European qualification.

Wolves centre-back Sanderson wanted by Brighton & Palace

2021-03-08T08:30:00Z

Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson is wanted by Brighton and Crystal Palace - according to the Daily Mail.

The Wanderers are ready to listen to offers for the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sunderland.

Sheffield United have also been linked with Sanderson and a bidding war could be on the cards when the transfer window reopens.

Inter interested in CSKA forward Gaich

2021-03-08T08:00:00Z

CSKA forward Adolfo Gaich is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Nerazzurri are looking at the 22-year-old as a budget option to provide cover for Romelu Lukaku upfront.

Gaich is currently on loan at Benevento, who have the option to sign him outright for €11 million this summer.

Laporta sees 'clear sign' Messi will stay

2021-03-08T01:35:56Z

Speaking after his Barcelona presidential election win Sunday, Joan Laporta said he noticed Lionel Messi reaffirm his love for the club this weekend in a positive indicator he can be convinced to sign a new contract.

Columbus Crew sign Matan

2021-03-08T00:32:04Z

Columbus Crew have signed Romanian midfielder Alexandru Matan, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The 21-year-old midfielder is set to arrive from Viitorul Constanta and it is not thought that he will take up a designated player position on the roster.

Brownhill wanted by several Premier League sides

2021-03-08T00:21:01Z

Wolves, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa have all been following Burnley's midfielder Josh Brownhill in recent months.

TeamTalk says the former Bristol City player could move on in the summer but no price tag is given.

Juventus want to re-sign Kean

2021-03-08T00:09:33Z

Juventus want to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton, Calciomercato reports.

The striker is on loan at PSG, having been a flop at the Toffees last term. The Ligue 1 club also want to keep him but admit it could be complicated.

PSG set to offer Alaba a mammoth contract

2021-03-08T00:06:53Z

Paris Saint-Germain will try to muscle their way to signing David Alaba ahead of Real Madrid, Calciomercato reports.

It is reported that PSG will offer €25 million (£21.5m/$29.8m) per year, although there are no details of the length of contract the Austria star might get. 

Man Utd set to swoop for De Ligt (TodoFichajes)

2021-03-08T00:05:53Z

Solskjaer set to raid Juventus for superstar

Manchester United are set to attempt to sign Maathijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to TodoFichajes.

With Juve in financial difficulties, United could make a loan move in the summer, with an obligation to buy in 2022.

Everton want Real Madrid pair (Calciomercato)

2021-03-07T23:53:06Z

Toffees want to swoop for Blancos stars

Everton want to sign Real Madrid stars Lucas Vazquez and Isco, according to Calciomercato.

Former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti faces competitions from Milan and Juventus respectively for the duo.

Laporta wins Barcelona presidential election

2021-03-07T23:40:58Z

Joan Laporta has won the Barcelona presidential election.

He has suggested that he was the candidate best placed to allow the club to retain Lionel Messi.

Chelsea's Luke McCormick wanted by Millwall

2021-03-07T23:36:37Z

On-loan at Bristol City from Chelsea, Luke McCormick has been targeted by Millwall for a summer transfer, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old has been one of the stars of League 1 this season.