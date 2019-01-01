Aston Villa turn attention to Heaton
Aston Villa have made a move for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton after being put off by Stoke City's valuation of Jack Butland, reports The Mirror.
The Potters are reportedly looking for £25 million ($31m) for Butland, and Villa have now turned their attention to 33-year-old Heaton, whom they have informed Burnley they are unwilling pay big money for.
The England international has one year left on his contract at Turf Moor and made 19 Premier League appearances last season.
Ancelotti says James move will take "time and patience"
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has told press that a move for James Rodriguez will be take "time and process", reports calciomercato.com.
The Real Madrid midfielder has been a transfer target for the Serie A club all summer after Bayern Munich chose not to make the Colombian's loan deal permanent.
"The important thing is that he puts the blue jersey on, the number on the back does not count," said Ancelotti.
"It takes, however, time and patience."
Pogba to quit Man Utd in search of silverware
The midfielder is desperate to add to his trophy cabinet away from Old Trafford
A major factor behind Paul Pogba's desire to leave Manchester United is his ambition to win trophies in his career and his doubts as to whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can deliver that, reports The Sun.
The France international has been heavily linked with a move away since admitting he is looking at a "new challenge", with Real Madrid one of few who have the financial backing required to purchase the midfielder.
Pogba reportedly sees few trophies in his Man Utd future, and wishes to add to the four Scudetti he won with Juventus. The 26-year-old is currently part of the club's pre-season tour of Australia.
Leicester enter race for £49m Praet
Leicester City have entered the race to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, reports gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Belgian has previously been a transfer target for Arsenal, and his current club have reportedly begun negotiations with Valencia over a potential transfer for the player, who is valued at £49 million ($61m).
The Foxes however have registered their interest in the 25-year-old, who made 37 appearances for Sampdoria last season, scoring two goals.
Arsenal interested in £15m Southampton midfielder
Arsenal are interested in making a move for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, reports football.london.
Any approach for the player would cost £15 million ($19m), and the Gunners may have to act on their interest fast with Manchester United and Leicester CIty also keen.
The 25-year-old has openly admitted his desire to leave the Saints, saying: "The coach put his team together. I want to start afresh. So why not leave?
"We have very good discussions with the club. We are in agreement."
Arsenal plan to hijack Everton's £32m Malcom move
The Gunners are set to enter the race for the Barcelona winger
Arsenal are planning to hijack Everton's £32 million ($40m) move for Barcelona winger Malcom as they divert their attention from Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, reports The Sun.
The Toffees are reportedly confident of agreeing a deal for the Brazilian in the coming days, but Unai Emery could have a say in the transfer after moving on from Zaha, whom he has seen a £40m ($50m) bid rejected.
The 22-year-old failed to impress at Camp Nou after joining from Bordeaux last summer, scoring four goals in 24 games across all competitions for the Catalan giants.
Roma meet with Mariano's agent
Roma have met with Real Madrid striker Mariano's representatives ahead of a potential move, according to gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Serie A outfit have already met with the player's agents once, but are set to meet with them once more in Italy.
The 25-year-old scored four goals in 19 games for Los Blancos last season after rejoining the club from Lyon, where he netted 21 goals in 48 games.