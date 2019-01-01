Neymar first demanded an exit from at the end of season gala event for the club, reports UOL Esporte.

At that event, the forward told the three members of the squad who play for PSG as well as club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his desires.

He reiterated his desire last week to Leonardo, saying though he agreed with the sporting director's vision, he did not wish to be a part of it.