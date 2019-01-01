Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus join race for Lukaku

The Newcastle United midfielder impressed after breaking into the first-team last season

are preparing a bid for midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old made nine Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season and was a standout performer, but a transfer this summer would reportedly cost over £50 million ($63m).

Newcastle meanwhile have told clubs that Longstaff is not for sale, although the future of many players at St. James' Park is up in the air following the departure of manager Rafa Benitez on June 30.