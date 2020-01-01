Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil offered to Juventus

are in talks to sign full-back Marcos Alonso - according to The Independent.

The Spanish giants are looking to bring the 30-year-old in on an initial loan deal as Diego Simeone seeks to bolster his defensive ranks for the second half of the season.

Chelsea are ready to sanction Alonso's departure, with Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri currently ahead of the Spaniard in the squad pecking order.