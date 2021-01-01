Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund want Werner to replace Haaland

Jurgen Klopp admits he was shocked that a 'proper offer’ did not arrive for Liverpool striker Divock Origi this summer.

The Reds boss told BT Sport after Origi featured from the start against AC Milan on Wednesday night: "People forget how good he is.

"It's difficult to get in this team. In the summer transfer window we all thought there would be a proper offer, but obviously people don't watch football enough.

"Div is a sensational striker and did really well today."

