Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Todd Cantwell Norwich 2021-22
Arsenal & Everton both interested in Barca keeper Neto

2021-08-05T07:00:00Z

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Everton - according to SPORT.

Both clubs are tracking the 32-year-old, who could leave Camp Nou for around €15 million (£13m/$18m) this summer.

Villarreal have also been linked with Neto, with the Barca shot-stopper eager for a move to start playing regularly.

Pereira set to complete Al Hilal move

2021-08-05T06:30:00Z

Philadelphia Union give Sorenson homegrown deal

2021-08-05T03:30:00Z

The Philadelphia Union have given Anton Sorenson a homegrown MLS deal, writes SBI.

Sorenson, 18, has been the starting left-back for Union II and now appears ready to make a first-team breakthrough soon.

Saints close in on Armstrong

2021-08-05T02:30:00Z

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn, claims Football League World.

With Danny Ings being sold to Aston Villa on Wednesday, the Saints are in the market for a new forward before the summer window closes.

Tuchel refuses to be drawn on Lukaku links

2021-08-05T00:30:00Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that “a lot of players want to join”, but that he will not be drawn on reports that Romelu Lukaku could transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

“I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," he told reporters. "He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Bolton announce Hutchinson move

2021-08-04T23:30:00Z

Palace boss Vieira desperate to keep Arsenal-linked Zaha

2021-08-04T22:55:00Z

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has declared he's determined to hold onto star winger Wilfried Zaha heading into his first season in charge of the squad, despite the Arsenal-linked player reportedly informing management earlier this summer that he wants out.

Vieira said he's "looking forward to working with him" after holding a "good conversation" with the attacker about his future.

Sandvej signs with Birmingham women

2021-08-04T22:25:00Z

Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish (Sky Sports)

2021-08-04T22:00:00Z

The creative Norwich midfielder has continued to elevate his standing in pre-season action

Aston Villa want to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as a replacement for Jack Grealish if Grealish does depart for Manchester City in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports.

Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and have established a positive relationship with the club. Plus, Cantwell is entering the final year of his current contract (though there is an option for another season), and the Canaries may want to cash in now.