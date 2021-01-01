Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish

Arsenal & Everton both interested in Barca keeper Neto
Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Everton - according to SPORT.
Both clubs are tracking the 32-year-old, who could leave Camp Nou for around €15 million (£13m/$18m) this summer.
Villarreal have also been linked with Neto, with the Barca shot-stopper eager for a move to start playing regularly.
Pereira set to complete Al Hilal move
Matheus Pereira to Al Hilal, confirmed and here we go soon! Matheus will undergo his medical today in Paris then he’ll fly to Saudi Arabia in order to sign. 🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal #WBA— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021
Philadelphia Union give Sorenson homegrown deal
The Philadelphia Union have given Anton Sorenson a homegrown MLS deal, writes SBI.
Sorenson, 18, has been the starting left-back for Union II and now appears ready to make a first-team breakthrough soon.
Saints close in on Armstrong
Southampton are closing in on the signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn, claims Football League World.
With Danny Ings being sold to Aston Villa on Wednesday, the Saints are in the market for a new forward before the summer window closes.
Romero medical underway as Spurs deal almost complete
#Romero started today in Italy his medicals for @SpursOfficial: late tomorrow he’ll be in London. #Spurs and @Atalanta_BC agreed a deal for €50M plus 5M bonus. @SkySport @SkySports— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 4, 2021
Tuchel refuses to be drawn on Lukaku links
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that “a lot of players want to join”, but that he will not be drawn on reports that Romelu Lukaku could transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.
“I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," he told reporters. "He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."
Bolton announce Hutchinson move
🤝 Wanderers goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson has joined @ACFC1916 on a youth loan until January.— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 4, 2021
Palace boss Vieira desperate to keep Arsenal-linked Zaha
New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has declared he's determined to hold onto star winger Wilfried Zaha heading into his first season in charge of the squad, despite the Arsenal-linked player reportedly informing management earlier this summer that he wants out.
Vieira said he's "looking forward to working with him" after holding a "good conversation" with the attacker about his future.
19-year-old Baptiste gets Watford pro contract
✍️ Goalkeeper Dante Baptiste has signed a professional contract with the club and will spend the 2021/22 season on loan with @FarnboroughFC.— Watford FC Academy (@WatfordFCAcad) August 4, 2021
Sandvej signs with Birmingham women
Cecilie Sandvej signs for Blues! ✍️🔵— Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) August 4, 2021
The Danish defender has penned a two-year deal. Powered by @_FarleyandJones.
Fulham send Jasper on short-term loan
.@SylJasper has Joined @ColU_Official on loan until January.— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 4, 2021
Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish (Sky Sports)
The creative Norwich midfielder has continued to elevate his standing in pre-season action
Aston Villa want to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as a replacement for Jack Grealish if Grealish does depart for Manchester City in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports.
Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and have established a positive relationship with the club. Plus, Cantwell is entering the final year of his current contract (though there is an option for another season), and the Canaries may want to cash in now.
Norwich City's Todd Cantwell delivered a bicycle kick assist yesterday 😳pic.twitter.com/2rYdzBD6GF— Goal (@goal) August 4, 2021