Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Modric agrees Real Madrid extension

Wolves enquire about Real Madrid striker Jovic
Wolves hope to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid.
The Athletic reports the Premier League side have made an enquiry about the striker, who has not been able to secure a place in the Spanish side's starting XI since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Gross takes over as Schalke boss
Christian Gross has been appointed head coach of FC Schalke 04.— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) December 27, 2020
Welcome to Schalke, Christian! 👋#S04 pic.twitter.com/CHhZVRGLFi
Capoue leaves Watford for Villarreal
Etienne Capoue has agreed to join Villarreal from Watford, RMC Sport reports.
The 32-year-old will arrive in Spain today before signing a contract that runs until 2023.
Fenerbahce favourites to sign Jese
Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign free agent Jese Rodriguez.
The winger left Paris Saint-Germain recently when his contract was terminated and he has been linked to Valencia and Eibar.
But TodoFichajes says his agent has been in contact with the Turkish side, who would pay him a better salary than the Spanish clubs.
Dybala's future at Juventus hangs in the balance
Paulo Dybala is not certain to stay with Juventus, Calciomercato reports.
While the player wants to stay in Turin, he remain unsure of their latest contract offer and is hesitant to sign on.
Falcao heading to MLS in January?
Radamel Falcao could be Inter Miami bound in January, according to Marca.
He could leave Galatasaray during the winter window, with MLS and Saudi Arabia potential destinations for the veteran hitman.
PSG still interested in Alli
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is still attracting the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, Foot Mercato reports.
The England man wants more regular first-team football, and with Mauricio Pochettino heading to Paris, could find just that at Parc des Princes.
Ozil has been in contact with Juventus
Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has been in contact with Juventus over a possible transfer, Tuttosport reports.
Juve and the player's agent are seeking to drive down the Gunners' asking price for the playmaker, who is due to pick up around €10m of wages before his deal expires at the end of June.
Four Premier League clubs chasing Man Utd's James
For Premier League clubs are chasing the signature of Manchester United winger Daniel James - according to The Daily Star.
West Bromwich Albion, Brighton, Burnley and Leeds United are being linked with the Welshman ahead of the summer transfer window.
James has only featured in eight matches across all competitions for United this term, scoring twice.
'Salah not wrong for leaving Barca & Madrid options open'
Mohamed Salah is not wrong for leaving his options open amid Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer rumours according to Danny Murphy, who insists the Liverpool star doesn't deserve any "stick" from supporters.
Speculation over Salah's future at Anfield has been raging in recent weeks.
Goal reported Liverpool will offer the Egyptian the chance to extend his stay on Merseyside beyond 2023, but it has been suggested that the Egyptian will shun an extension to take up a new challenge in Spain.
Chelsea won't loan out Anjorin in January
Chelsea won't be loaning out teenage midfielder Faustino Anjorin in the January transfer window - according to The Athletic.
A whole host of Premier League and Championsip clubs have enquired over the 19-year-old's availability, but the Blues want him to continue his development at Stamford Bridge.
Anjorin has only featured once for Chelsea in the first half of the season, but could be handed more opportunities in 2021 as Frank Lampard looks to provide cover for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Ibrahimovic: I feel at home with Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he "feels at home" with AC Milan, while Ivan Gazidis has spoken out on the contract extension rumours surrounding the veteran forward.
Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a late career renaissance since returning to Milan for a second spell in December 2019.
The former Sweden international made his way back to Europe after two successful years in MLS with LA Galaxy, and has since proved he can still deliver the goods at the highest level.
Man City looking at Barca starlet Puig
Manchester City are looking at Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig - according to Estadio Deportivo.
The Blues have been tipped to make a move for the 21-year-old in January, with the Blaugrana ready to allow the midfielder to leave Camp Nou on loan.
However, Real Betis has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Puig because they are happy with a simple loan deal, while City will only consider a permanent transfer.
Liverpool eyeing Arsenal striker Balogun
Reds set sights on teenager forward
Liverpool are eyeing a potential swoop for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun - according to The Athletic.
The 19-year-old is also attarcting attention from a number of Bundesliga clubs as he apporaches the final six months of his current contract.
Arsenal are trying to tie Balogun down to fresh terms, but as it stands, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool in January.
Cutrone's Fiorentina loan set to be cut short
Patrick Cutrone's season-long loan spell at Fiorentina is set to be cut short in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old will be sent back to Wolves after failing to score in 11 Serie A outings for La Viola.
Sampdoria could offer Cutrone the chance to remain in Serie A though, with Claudio Ranieri thought to be a keen admirer of the striker.
'Pochettino already belongs to the PSG family'
Mauricio Pochettino "already belongs to the family" at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Didier Domi, who says the ex-Tottenham boss "ticks all the boxes" to replace Thomas Tuchel.
Pochettino is being tipped to return to management after 13 months away from the dugout. The Argentine has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 but has been linked with a number of high profile posts including the top job at Manchester United.
PSG now look set to put their faith in Pochettino, who transformed Spurs into top four regulars and Champions League finalists, having relieved Tuchel of his duties on Thursday.
Sevilla & Milan want Thauvin
Sevilla and Milan both want to sign Marseille winger Florian Thauvin - according to A Bola.
The two clubs are thought to be the frontrunners in the race to sign the 27-year-old, who is expected to drop into the free agency pool next summer.
Thauvin, who has scored six goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille this season, has also been linked with Leicester City in recent weeks.
Leeds & Brighton keeping tabs on Johnstone
Leeds United and Brighton are keeping tabs on West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - according to The Sun.
Both clubs could make a move for the 27-year-old if the Baggies are relegated from the Premier League in May.
Johnstone has been ever-present for West Brom this season, with notable performances produced against the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.
Modric agrees Real Madrid extension
Blancos set to tie midfielder down to fresh terms
Luka Modric has agreed on a contract extension at Real Madrid - according to Marca.
The Croatian will sign a renewal which will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu through to 2022.
Modric has featured in 14 La Liga matches for Madrid this season, scoring twice.
Juve's Cuadrado attracting attention from China
Juventus right-back Juan Cuadrado is attracting attention from China - according to Calcio Mercato.
Clubs in the far east have contacted the Italian champions to discuss the 32-year-old's availability in January.
However, Juve have made it clear that Cuadrado, who has also been linked with a return to the Premier League, is not for sale.
Inter target Udinese 'keeper Musso
Inter have identified Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri see the 26-year-old as a potential long-term successor for Samir Handanovic.
However, Udinese currently value Musso at around €30 million (£27m/$37m), which may be out of Inter's price range at this stage.
Juve & Roma interested in FC Dallas star Reynolds
FC Dallas right-back Bryan Reynolds is the subject of interest from Juventus and Roma - according to Sky Italia.
Juve are planning to sign the 19-year-old in January with a view to sending him immediately out on loan to Cagliari.
Roma, meanwhile, want Reynolds to go straight into their first team, but Belgian giants Club Brugges have already submitted an official bid for the defender ahead of the two Serie A clubs.
Wolves to 'rebalance' in January
Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Wolves will utilise the January transfer window with star striker Raul Jimenez still sidelined.
"Of course we have to rebalance our squad, it's still a long season ahead of us," Nuno said on Saturday.
Wolves mull cut-price Traore deal
Wolves are open to a cut-price deal for Adama Traore in the current market, claims Eurosport.
The Spaniard, highly rated over the past two years, has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Molineux this year, with Leeds the first of several likely interested parties to come knocking.
His club were previously hoping for a cash windfall from any sale - but are now more open to lower eight-figure offers for his services.
MLS vet Nguyen heads to Vietnam
Longtime New England Revolution veteran Lee Nguyen is to swap the club for Vietnamese outfit Ho Chi Minh City, per the MLS Transfer Tracker.
The 34-year-old - who was named in the 2014 MLS Best XI - was a Eredivisie winner with PSV Eindhoven in 2006–07 despite playing just one game for the club.
But it is in MLS where he has spent most of his career, firstly with New England between 2012 and 2018, before stints at Los Angeles and Inter Miami, winning a string of USMNT caps along the way.
Real Madrid circling for Foden
The England attacker has been struggling for game time
Real Madrid are ready to pounce for Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden, reports the Mirror.
The reigning La Liga champions have been keeping an eye on the young star and are growing confident they could lure him away from the Etihad next year.
Brighton head Origi suitors
The Reds attacker is attracting plenty of interest
Brighton, Schalke and Fiorentina are just some of the clubs chasing the services of Divock Origi, per Eurosport.
The Liverpool attacker has often been forced to play fourth fiddle to the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.
Though he was a key cog in their Champions League run two seasons ago, Diogo Jota's arrival has effectively curtailed his options at Anfield, leaving him looking to continue elsewhere.
Madrid 'positive' on Modric extension
There are ‘positive feelings’ about the contract extension of Luka Modric with Real Madrid, yes. The club is planning with the Croatian as part of the team.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2020
But the new agreement has not been signed yet. ⚪️🇭🇷 #RealMadrid
+ Sergio Ramos contract issue, still pending.
Alonso primed for Serie A switch
Marcos Alonso looks set to seal a switch from Chelsea to Serie A, despite the Blues losing Ben Chilwell to injury, says Eurosport.
The left-back has been fully usurped by the England international in his position and looked set for a new year exit before the latter was forced to the sidelines.
Even so, Alonso is still set to leave Stamford Bridge, with Italy his likely destination.
Stones set for new Man City deal
John Stones is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Manchester City following his impressive resurgence, says the Daily Star.
The 26-year-old has spent the best part of a year on the fringes, but has since impressed in returning to Pep Guardiola's line-up.
His form could earn him an England recall for next year's Euro 2020 tournament three years after his World Cup turn and now City want to lock him down at the Etihad Stadium.
Gomez set for Atalanta exit
Papu Gomez looks set to leave Atalanta after falling out with Gian Piero Gasperini, leaving a host of Serie A clubs on high alert, per Eurosport.
The Argentine - the top assist provider in the league the last two seasons running - has seen his form earn a national team recall three years on from his last cap this season.
But he may be seeking new pastures in 2021, leaving Inter, Milan and Roma all keen on tempting him away to aid their own campaigns.