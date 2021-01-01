Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could become loan target for Arsenal

Kounde's agent to hold talks with Manchester United
Jules Kounde's agent is set to hold talks with Manchester United, accordign to El Nacional.
The Sevilla defender has been linked to Chelsea and Real Madrid, but sees a move to Old Trafford as the best place to earn playing time and further his development.
Kounde's future fee could come closet to the one Man Utd paid to make Harry Maguire the most expensive defender ever upon his move from Leicester.
Saint-Etienne set to part ways with Puel
Saint-Etienne are set to part ways with Claude Puel, reports RMC Sport.
The club is winless this season and are set to sack Puel in the near future.
A crisis meeting has been held to determine what the next step should be for the club.
Sterling advised by De Bruyne amid Manchester City exit rumours
Kevin De Bruyne has urged team-mate Raheem Sterling to accept rotation and see the bigger picture at Manchester City.
Sterling recently said he was open to leaving the club and, while De Bruyne can understand why, he hopes the winger can be convinced to stay.
Martinez, Gerrard and Emery on Newcastle shortlist
Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery are on Newcastle's shortlist as the club eyes a new manager.
According to the Times, the trio are among the candidates to replace Steve Bruce, who look set to leave the club upon the arrival of new ownership.
Bruce is expected to stay with the club until a replacement is confirmed.
Charlotte sign Ecuadorian midfielder
Charlotte FC have signed Jordi Alcivar from Ecuadorian side LDU Quito, the club announced.
Alcivar, who has signed a four-year deal with the incoming MLS club, will finish the season in Ecuador before reporting to his new club in January.
“We’re delighted to welcome Jordy to Charlotte FC as he becomes the 8th player in Club history. He brings balance to our midfield and can control the game with and without the ball at his feet,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director, Zoran Krneta.
“He comes from a well-respected league in South America and is very experienced for a player of his age. In Jordy, we add another player to our roster who has experience in big moments for club and country, and we look forward to getting him to Charlotte for preseason in January.
Leeds & Newcastle also keen on Barkley
Leeds and Newcastle have joined Burnley in the hunt for Chelsea playmaker Ross Barkley, claims 90min.
The England international faces fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge and could be on the move when the winter window swings open.
Arsenal very keen on Real flop Jovic
Luka Jovic is now a top target for Arsenal heading towards the January transfer window, claims Defensa Central.
The Gunners are eager to get another striker onto their books and believe they can rekindle a spark in a frontman that has flopped badly at Real Madrid.
Liverpool in the mix for Lewandowski
Liverpool are in the mix for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, reports Fichajes.
The prolific Pole continues to see a move in 2022 mooted, with those at Anfield keeping a close eye on developments.
Neymar committed to PSG contract
Neymar is, according to UOL, fully committed to the Paris Saint-Germain contract he has signed through to 2025.
Questions have been asked of the Brazilian’s future plans after he admitted that the 2022 World Cup could bring his international career to a close.
Milan still keen on Marseille's Kamara
Milan are still keen on signing Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri have been following the 21-year-old's development over the past few years, and could formalise their interest in 2022.
Milan are looking at Kamara as a possible replacement for Franck Kessie, who has been strongly linked with a move away from San Siro.
Saliba won't return to Arsenal early
William Saliba won't return to Arsenal early from his loan spell at Marseille - according to Telefoot.
The 20-year-old is contracted to spend the duration of the 2021-22 season at Stade Velodrome, but it has been suggested that the Gunners could bring him back in January.
Saliba has impressed at Marseille so far, fueling rumours of a return to Emirates Stadium, but he will continue his development in France through to next summer.
Inter target Sampdoria's Thorsby
Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old has less than two years left to run on his current contract, and talks over a renewal have stalled in recent weeks.
Inter are now weighing up a January move for Thorsby, who could be made available for around €15 million (£13m/$17m) when the transfer window reopens.
Lille open to selling Renato Sanches
Lille are open to selling Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches next year.
The 24-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham in the past, and the French giants are ready to sanction his departure if they receive a suitable offer.
Lille president Olivier Letang has told BFM Lille: "I have already discussed this with him.
“If an offer from a big club arrives, Renato will be able to leave. We will see what will happen."
Chelsea could recall Gilmour from Norwich
Chelsea could recall Billy Gilmour from Norwich six months early - according to The Daily Express.
The 20-year-old is taking in a season-long loan at Carrow Road, but the Blues may bring him back in January if he is not afforded more playing time in the coming weeks.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke has said of Gilmour's recent absence from his starting XI: "There is no pressure (to play Gilmour). We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to win points for this club."
Barca to try again for Olmo in January
Barcelona will try to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo once again in January - according to El Nacional.
The Spanish giants wanted to bring in the 23-year-old in the summer window, but a final deal never came to fruition.
Olmo will be back on their agenda in the new year, though, with Barca eager to re-sign a man who began his career in their La Masia academy.
Bale could become loan target for Arsenal (Defensa Central)
Ex-Spurs star in Gunners' sights
Defensa Central claims that Arsenal could look at putting a stunning loan deal in place for Gareth Bale.
The Wales international boasts strong ties to the Gunners’ arch-rivals at Tottenham but, with Alexandre Lacazette edging towards the exits, he could be a short-term attacking solution for Mikel Arteta if an agreement can be reached with Real Madrid.
Liverpool join the race for Tchouameni
Liverpool are the latest side to express interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, claims ESPN.
The France international has already been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Reds are now joining the hunt for a talented 21-year-old.
Real Madrid consider Calvert-Lewin bid (Calciomercato)
Blancos keen on Everton striker
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest goal scorer registering on the recruitment radar of Real Madrid, reports Calciomercato.
The England international is also said to be a target for Arsenal, but the Blancos are prepared to join the race for a highly-rated 24-year-old.
Arsenal to target Johnstone?
According to football.london, Sam Johnstone is one goalkeeping option that Arsenal could consider in 2022.
The Gunners are expecting Bernd Leno to leave Emirates Stadium, with an England international West Brom one potential replacement that could be lined up.
Brady joins Bournemouth
We're delighted to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international, Robbie Brady 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 18, 2021
Flamengo want cut-price deal for Man Utd's Pereira
Flamengo want to arrange a cut-price permanent deal for Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira - according to Globo Esporte.
The Brazilian club signed the 25-year-old on loan in the summer, and have the option to buy him outright for €20 million (£17m/$23m) at the end of the season.
However, Flamengo are hoping to reduce that price as they believe there is room for negotiation with United in the current financial climate.
West Ham & Southampton keen on Onuachu
West Ham and Southampton are both keen on signing Genk striker Paul Onuachu - according to Sport Mediaset.
The Premier League pair could move for the 27-year-old in January, and he is ready to jump at the opportunity after expressing a desire to step up to a new level.
Onuachu has already scored nine goals in just 10 outings in the Belgian Pro League for Genk this season.
Man Utd retain faith in Solskjaer
Manchester United are still backing Ole Gunnar Solskjær. They expect the situation to improve in the next weeks of course, not happy with last results & team performances - but club still protecting the manager. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2021
More here: https://t.co/9qF49eMcI7 pic.twitter.com/iiodnmRYVv
Juve planning midfield signings
Juventus are planning multiple signings in midfield positions - according to Tuttosport.
Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Borussia Dortmund's Alex Witsel, Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria and Ajax prospect Ryan Gravenberch are all on Juve's list in the middle of the park.
Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic is seen as a priority upfront, meanwhile, along with a permanent deal for Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata.
Dortmund want Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid, Fichajes claims.
The German side are in the market for a young goalkeeper and see the 22-year-old as a good option.
PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona (El Nacional)
Messi wants Aguero to join him at Ligue 1 giants
Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Sergio Aguero from Barcelona and are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi in exchange.
El Nacional reports Lionel Messi wants to reunite with his fellow Argentina striker in the French capital. Aguero moved to Barca to play alongside Messi and was devastated to see him leave soon after.
Meanwhile, Icardi is not getting along with Messi at PSG and faces being forced out of the club.
Barkley on Burnley radar
Chelsea fringe player Ross Barkley could escape Stamford Bridge for a January move to Burnley, claims the Sun.
The deal would likely be a loan rather than a permanent signing, but it would still allow Barkley to prove himself ahead of next summer when a long-term exit option may be more likely present itself.
Inter to battle Arsenal for Jovic
Inter are the latest team to show interest in Luka Jovic, according to Calciomercato.it.
The striker was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Nerazzurri are hopeful of getting him on loan with an option to buy from Real Madrid.
Darboe agrees new Roma deal
Ebrima Darboe has reached an agreement with Roma over a new contract, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The Serie A side will soon confirm a five-year deal for the young star.
Juve in talks to lower Morata price
Juventus are in talks with Atletico Madrid to lower the fee they will have to pay to sign Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis, says Tuttosport.
The Serie A side currently have a deal to pay €35 million if they want to keep the striker, but they hope to lower that price in case they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.