Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to bid for RB Leipzig's Konate

Pep Guardiola says John Stones will get every opportunity at if he continues to impress after the defender bounced back to top form.

The City boss brought in new centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at a cost of £102 million ($132m) in the summer to sort out the defensive problems that impacted their last campaign.

With Aymeric Laporte already at the club, Stones appeared to face an uncertain future after falling behind wantaway defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Fernandinho in the pecking order at the end of last season.

